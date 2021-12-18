74 F
Belize City
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Home Features Omicron
Features

Omicron

774

Whenever we decide that the Covid virus is being contained or controlled, whenever we start looking forward to the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, it decides to mutate into some other form. It’s like a joker, or a magician, playing tricks on us. Except this is no joke, it’s a killer that doesn’t respect sex or race or age; it’s an equal opportunity avenger. It kills in all its different forms, and all the medical experts are as befuddled as the rest of us civilians, as to its next move! I remember a few months ago, after being fully vaccinated, how cocky and relieved I was, feeling invincible against this chameleon, this Covid. I heaped scorn on the intransigent, who refused to follow the herd, and remained unvaccinated. Now we have to get a booster shot to be better protected, so I can sympathize with their reluctance. I don’t agree with them, but I understand.

The last 2 years have been a nightmare for most of us — with the masks, the quarantine, the loss of lifestyles we all took for granted. It has been especially hard on our children, who are social animals by nature. Cut off from school and friends, and in some cases, the outdoors, where they thrive and grow! There has been a spike in depression and angst and disorientation and rebellion amongst the younger generation, understandably so. A nightmare for businesses, society as whole, and now, the repercussions are becoming more obvious.

Inflation has skyrocketed to record highs in every country in the world! This time we can’t blame it on government or politicians; for once it’s not their fault. Businesses that had to shut down or slow down during the first year of the plague, are finding it hard to play catch-up. Manufacturing, transportation, the labor market, are all shorthanded, and it will take a while for them, for us, to get back to where we were, pre-Covid! It is scary and confusing, this situation we find ourselves in, and right now it seems like an unending punishment for our past indifference, or maybe it’s just nature’s way of reminding us that we are not invincible.

I tend to preach and lecture about vaccines, and the unwashed masses, but now is not the time for that. Now is the time for reflection, on how we will move forward in this uncertain and unforgiving world, working together to find a way to live with this fickle enemy. I hope that 2022 brings the relief and assurance that 2021 promised, but did not deliver.

“And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?”

—The Second Coming, by W. B. Yeats.

Glenn

Previous articleWhat do you think, sisters and brothers?
Next articleFear of sharks and water

RELATED ARTICLES

Features

Fear of sharks and water

When I was a sea boy on land, sometimes I dreamt of sharks, but when I went to sea, I completely forgot about them....
Read more
Features

What do you think, sisters and brothers?

I cannot satisfy everyone with the way I write and the issues I write about, including excerpts. All kinds of information come to my...
Read more
Features

That victory was not really for democracy

The MOHW had declared that come December 15 all public officers should report to work vaxxed, and if they didn’t there’d be repercussions, but...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Haiti fuel tanker blast kills dozens in Cap-Haïtien

International
HAITI. Wed. Dec. 15, 2021 (BBC)-- More than 60 people have been killed after a fuel tanker exploded in northern Haiti, officials say. Reports say...
Read more

Fear of sharks and water

Features
When I was a sea boy on land, sometimes I dreamt of sharks, but when I went to sea, I completely forgot about them....
Read more

Omicron

Features
Whenever we decide that the Covid virus is being contained or controlled, whenever we start looking forward to the light at the end of...
Read more

What do you think, sisters and brothers?

Features
I cannot satisfy everyone with the way I write and the issues I write about, including excerpts. All kinds of information come to my...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

GOB must defeat Omicron, and feed our people

Editorial
Expectations in our number one industry, tourism, are the highest they have been since the ships stopped anchoring off Stake Bank and the planes...
Read more

No mek di pat byle ova

Editorial
Mon. Dec. 13, 2021 This must really be “The New Jerusalem”! There has never been a place like this. As bad as things are, and...
Read more

It’s urgent we legalize recreational marijuana

Editorial
Some insist that it is a bad idea to legalize marijuana for recreational use because its psychoactive substances have caused mental disorders in some...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
About a week or two ago, I read a story on the published version of CNN News about a Guatemalan man gaining entry into the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When my generation was growing up as children in the 1950s, this gender issue was not as large and as complex as it is today....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
On more than one occasion over the decades, I have told you that there was a period of a few months in 1970, immediately...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper