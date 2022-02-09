74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Home General On-duty cop assaults civilian
General

On-duty cop assaults civilian

Uniformed police officer caught on camera beating civilian

275
Police officer assaults civilian

BELIZE CITY. Mon. Feb. 7, 2022– A video being circulated on social media over the weekend shows a uniformed police officer assaulting a civilian. In the video, the police officer can be seen throwing punches at a man sitting on the steps of a home. As the attack unfolded, another police officer is seen standing nearby and observing the confrontation, but hesitating to intervene.

The incident was captured by an onlooker, who recorded the attack with the video camera of a mobile phone.

The two police officers involved in the confrontation have not yet been identified, and the reason for the attack is yet unknown. When questioned by reporters today, the Police Department’s Communications Director, ASP Yearwood, did not have much to say, since no official police report on the incident had been made. He is encouraging the victim of the attack to make an official report. “I am not going to comment on something like that, because we need a virtual complaint for me to have an official report. We would want to encourage that victim to come and visit the Professional Standard Branch and make a formal complaint, and then I would be able to further comment on that matter,” he said.

When asked if the officer’s actions were incriminating, however, Yearwood responded, “That is more than damning, and [as] I said, we at the department don’t just turn a blind eye to that type of behavior, but it would be better if we have an actual complaint, and I’m not saying that we will not sanction that officer, but we would want better results, for that person suffered that form of abuse publicly, especially being caught on camera. And we want to explain to the public that we don’t tolerate abuse by police officers. We have seen in the past where police have been charged, have been dealt with, and some have been dismissed for that kind of behavior.”

Currently, an internal investigation is being conducted.

Previous articlePUC: No electricity rate increase
Next articleStevedores sign MOU with GOB

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Stevedores sign MOU with GOB

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Feb. 6, 2022-- After eight days of industrial action, the most recent standoff between the Christian Workers Union (CWU) and the...
Read more
General

PUC: No electricity rate increase

BELIZE CITY. Sun. Feb. 6, 2022-- On Friday, February 4, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) announced its final decision after extending its public consultation...
Read more
General

Sailboat runs aground on Lighthouse Reef

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Feb. 4, 2022-- The Belize Coast Guard’s (BCG) search and rescue team rescued two Canadian nationals this past Thursday, after their...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

House supports Domestic Violence Bill

Headline
BELMOPAN, Mon. Feb. 7, 2022-- At the first House of Representatives meeting of this year, Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia rose to present the Domestic...
Read more

Evan “Porque” Mitchell killed in Lord’s Bank

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 7, 2022-- On Friday night, a long-time employee of the AMANDALA, Evan Mitchell, 49, who is a father of three,...
Read more

GOB gets another $70 million

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 7, 2022-- During last week’s sitting of the House of Representatives, the government of Belize presented its third Supplementary Allocation...
Read more

Faber forced out; UDP divided

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 7, 2022-- High tensions flared in the United Democratic Party this weekend at an emergency National Party Council (NPC) meeting...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Sitting on a ton of gold – coconut oil

Editorial
Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 It is said that “out of evil cometh good;” and “our health is our wealth.” And, as the impact of the...
Read more

Too many roads lead to Big Creek

Editorial
Panama Disease devastated Belize’s banana industry in the 1920s, and it was not until the 1970s, with the introduction of Grand Nain, a variety...
Read more

Different worlds

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 The reported grave robbery mentioned in a recent news update, which indicated that thousands of dollars were reportedly entombed with the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
“After much thought, I have decided to continue publishing and editoring the AMANDALA newspaper as long as I can. AMANDALA will move in the direction...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
On Sunday morning when I checked my e-mail, I saw that Elma Whittaker Augustine had mailed me the day before to say that her...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper