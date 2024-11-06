BDF holds ceremony for 115 new soldiers

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2024

The Belize City Council is hosting representatives from the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM) for a three-day technical mission, aimed at advancing the city’s Climate Action Plan. From November 4 to November 6, Daniela Artusi-Montiero, Assistant for International Affairs & Climate Change at the GCoM Helpdesk, and Judi Clarke, GCoM Expert for the Caribbean Region, will be working directly with Belize City officials to strengthen local climate action initiatives.

The main objective of this mission is to deliver hands-on technical support for the completion of Belize City’s Climate Action Plan, a critical component in the city’s sustainability and resilience efforts. The collaborative initiative aligns with GCoM’s mission to combat climate change and promote low-emission, climate-resilient urban development.

Mayor Wagner underscored the importance of the Climate Action Plan, noting its alignment with both the city’s needs and GCoM’s vision. “Belize City joined the Global Covenant of Mayors to proactively address the urgent challenges posed by climate change, which are increasingly impacting our community. Belize City stands at a crucial juncture where the effects of climate change are no longer distant threats but immediate realities affecting our people, our infrastructure, and our future. Developing a robust climate action plan is not just about resilience; it’s about ensuring that our city thrives sustainably. By committing to proactive measures today, we are safeguarding a healthier, more resilient, and prosperous Belize City for generations to come,” Wagner said.

During the opening meeting on November 4, the visiting GCoM representatives met with Mayor Wagner, city councillors, and the city’s technical team to initiate the mission’s agenda. Artusi-Montiero, in her presentation, introduced GCoM as the largest global alliance dedicated to city-level climate leadership, with over 13,000 committed cities spanning six continents and representing 144 countries. GCoM’s initiatives support over one billion people worldwide by fostering policies aimed at reducing emissions and strengthening climate resilience.

Belize City officially joined GCoM in 2023, marking a step forward in accessing valuable resources and expertise. Artusi-Montiero highlighted that securing climate financing is often more feasible for cities that have developed comprehensive climate action plans and are part of robust alliances like GCoM which focuses on measurable initiatives with a strong emphasis on consistent reporting, progress, and achievements. GCoM provides connections to potential project funding sources and opportunities for climate-resilient development, supporting local governments in identifying both financial options and business partnerships for their climate projects.

Mayor Wagner’s administration has championed several climate-conscious initiatives that align with GCoM’s goals, including the Belize City eRide Bus Service, launched in July 2024, and the upcoming eRide Taxi Service, expected to launch in November 2024. These projects emphasize low-emission transit solutions, reducing Belize City’s carbon footprint while enhancing local transportation options. Through GCoM’s guidance, the city aims to expand these efforts, establishing a solid framework for sustainable growth and resilience.

Following the mission in Belize City, GCoM representatives will travel to Belmopan, the capital of Belize, to continue their regional support. Belmopan, which joined GCoM in 2018, has also been pursuing climate-resilient strategies as part of its commitment to the alliance’s global vision.