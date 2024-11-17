27.2 C
Belize City
Sunday, November 17, 2024

Integrating the teaching of the Garifuna language in schools

Photo: Dr. Vincent Palacio, President of the...

CITCO opens William David Fonseca Parking Facility

A Modern, Smart, and Safe Parking Option by...

Japan Day in Belize

Photo: Japanese Experience - Wear a Yukata...

Orange Walk duo charged with murder

GeneralOrange Walk duo charged with murder
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: (l-r) Iran Moguel and Emanuel Carrillo, charged

by Charles Gladden

SAN LAZARO VILLAGE, Orange Walk District, Thurs. Nov. 14, 2024

A duo from Orange Walk Town has been picked up by police, who believe they were the ones responsible for the death of 48-year-old Julio Carrillo, a resident of San Lazaro Village, Orange Walk District.

In Tuesday’s edition of Amandala, it was reported that on Monday, November 11, Carrillo’s lifeless body was found by two minors who had gone swimming on the outskirts of the village.

Carrillo’s body displayed stab wound injuries and was already decomposing.

It was reported that the deceased was last seen by his family three days before the gruesome discovery, at which time he had mentioned to relatives that he was going to Orange Walk Town and said that he would return home that day, but he never did.

It was believed that Carrillo’s killers were known to him, men he would hang out with and consume alcohol.

In previous reports, two persons were being sought by authorities, and tonight two men were captured and they have been charged jointly with the crime of murder, 47-year-old Iran Moguel, a farm worker, and 24-year-old Emanuel Carrillo, a cane farmer.

Check out our other content

Integrating the teaching of the Garifuna language in schools

CITCO opens William David Fonseca Parking Facility

Japan Day in Belize

Two men killed in separate motorcycle accidents

BEL predicts decline in power supply in 2025

Red Bank man charged with murder

“Fonto King” found dead in Griga

American firefighter is free!

UK confirms sugar quota policy

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.