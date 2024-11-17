Integrating the teaching of the Garifuna language in schools

Photo: (l-r) Iran Moguel and Emanuel Carrillo, charged

by Charles Gladden

SAN LAZARO VILLAGE, Orange Walk District, Thurs. Nov. 14, 2024

A duo from Orange Walk Town has been picked up by police, who believe they were the ones responsible for the death of 48-year-old Julio Carrillo, a resident of San Lazaro Village, Orange Walk District.

In Tuesday’s edition of Amandala, it was reported that on Monday, November 11, Carrillo’s lifeless body was found by two minors who had gone swimming on the outskirts of the village.

Carrillo’s body displayed stab wound injuries and was already decomposing.

It was reported that the deceased was last seen by his family three days before the gruesome discovery, at which time he had mentioned to relatives that he was going to Orange Walk Town and said that he would return home that day, but he never did.

It was believed that Carrillo’s killers were known to him, men he would hang out with and consume alcohol.

In previous reports, two persons were being sought by authorities, and tonight two men were captured and they have been charged jointly with the crime of murder, 47-year-old Iran Moguel, a farm worker, and 24-year-old Emanuel Carrillo, a cane farmer.