New Transport Board named

San Pedranos commit to internationalizing opposition to Cayo Rosario development

Project slapped with stop order by Central Building Authority

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. Apr. 14, 2025

Prop at public meeting in opposition of development at Cayo Rosario

Bearing placards and a prop in the form of a coffin signifying death to development at Cayo Rosario, San Pedranos and members of almost a dozen environmental and tourism organizations in Belize gathered at the Lion’s Den in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye on the evening of April 8. The public meeting was meant to present an unrelenting, sound, unified rejection of the Cayo Rosario project. Their objective is to defend the Cayo Rosario flats via legal and peaceful means. At the meeting’s conclusion, a three-point action plan was presented on the way forward. It includes internationalization of the cause.

Attendees at public meeting to save Cayo Rosario

The gathering, with standing room only, was taking place after the relevant government agencies issued a joint statement on Friday, April 4, committing to regular and improved monitoring, taking into consideration the public’s concerns about the project, and “the possible negative impacts it could have on the nearby environment, considering the ecological sensitivity of the site and nearby fly-fishing areas.”

Cayo Rosario is a small island of 10.2 acres which sits within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. The government agencies have agreed that to be able to keep the community abreast of the project, which is to proceed according to the last updated Environmental Compliance Plan (ECP) of October 2020 (a first ECP was granted in May 2018), they will appoint a technical expert to be a liaison for the project. They also say they will request frequent status reports from the developer. The agencies, which include the Department of the Environment, Ministry of the Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Fisheries Department, Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Forest Department, Lands and Surveys Department, Mining Unit, Central Building Authority and Port Authority, promised to conduct a visit to assess progress thus far and to subsequently conduct frequent compliance inspections. They expressed confidence that “once the project owner follows the conditions of the ECP and any permits that are granted, the project will be sustainable and meet the objectives of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve.” The public was also invited to make observations and share concerns to [email protected] .

San Pedranos led a boat protest against development at Cayo Rosario on March 25, 2025

The government’s release followed a March 25 protest in which concerned stakeholders and residents packed multiple boats and went to the caye after seeing heavy equipment at the site. Aerial photographs provided to Amandala from the boat protest show that one end of the island has been filled and sea-walled. An over-the-water structure is also reported to be new, whereas two aerially visible casitas on the island itself had been there prior to a previous check. Notably, on April 11, based on a site visit on April 9, the Central Building Authority (CBA) issued the developer, Cayo Rosario Development Group, with a stop order due to unauthorized construction of buildings and the entrance pier without the required permits. They are now required to submit the appropriate plan and documents for approval in order to obtain the relevant permits for construction to proceed. The stop order applies to all project site construction activities.

Recent over-the-water structure at Cayo Rosario

Local stakeholders cannot understand how the project at the ecologically vital site is proceeding despite their strong and persistent objections. They put a spin on the comment of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation CEO, Beverly Wade, that Cayo Rosario is an emotional topic. The residents wholly embraced the word, saying they are emotional and united for Cayo Rosario. Their message to authorities is that they (the authorities) are not emotional because they don’t care enough. The organizers scheduled presentations on the historical timeline of Cayo Rosario, including stakeholders’ offers to purchase the island themselves decades ago, and scientific studies done over time which showcased the ecological and biological importance of the area which serves as a nursery ground. Present was a guide who said he was part of the activism to get Hol Chan Marine Reserve designated as the first marine protected area in Belize in 1987. Arguing that we should not go backwards, he affirmed, “This is stupidity!” He then questioned, “Every development we have to do this?”

The three-prong action plan to save Cayo Rosario is being led by the Ambergris Caye Citizens for Sustainable Development. To support the plan, they will create a GoFundMe account. First, they intend to launch a marketing plan/educational campaign about the island to expose its history. They also plan to hire an attorney to review the legality of the development occurring within a reserve. Lastly, they intend to rely on community support, calling on everyone to show up when called. UDP Senator designate, Gabriel Zetina committed a contribution of $1,000 that same night to the cause and another $1,000 in 30 days.

The mayor of San Pedro, Walberto “Wally” Nunez, sat front and center at the meeting alongside former mayor, Daniel Guerrero. As a licensed tour guide himself, Nunez said Cayo Rosario is not about party politics or pointing fingers, but about fighting together to ensure “this one doesn’t happen.” Absent was area representative Hon. Andre Perez who, when the media caught up with him on Friday, continued towing the official line on the matter. While he recognizes the passion of the fishers, tour guides, residents, and NGOs, he said that the best they (the Government) can do, considering that the island is private, is to ensure the strictest possible monitoring. The Minister is clear on his position that the island should never have been sold, and even called it a big mistake. However, he says he has spoken with the stakeholders and notified them that the bottom line is compliance.