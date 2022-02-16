74 F
PG cop remanded for child rape

COMPOL purging department of rogue officers

Giovanni Choc - remanded for child rape

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Mon. Feb. 14, 2022– A police officer from Punta Gorda Town is currently out on bail after spending a few nights at the Belize Central Prison on two counts of unlawful carnal knowledge, after he was caught on Tuesday inside a house with a 13-year-old minor and two other females. PC Giovanni Choc was arrested and charged on Tuesday after the 13-year-old minor made a report in the presence of her mother, that Choc, 23, had sexual intercourse with her on two separate occasions, including as recently as the day of the report. PC Choc was arraigned on Thursday and transported to the Belize Central Prison, where he is remanded until his next court date on May 11.

It was a tip to Punta Gorda police that led them to search the house in Indianville where Choc was found. Police were told that he was in a house alone with a minor, but the officers who went to the home found three female persons in the house, including the child. The age of the other two females, and the nature of their relationship with Choc and the minor, are currently not known.

Reports are that the first act of alleged rape occurred on December 5, 2021, and the other on Tuesday, February 8—the day Choc was found by police in the house. A medical examination to determine if the child had been carnally known has been conducted, but no results have yet been released.

During an interview today, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams stated, “The policeman in Punta Gorda Town was charged with unlawful carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old. The 13-year-old reported [she] has had sexual intercourse with the officer and based on that we did our investigation.”

The officer is currently interdicted and awaiting results of an internal investigation. The COMPOL also noted that he is hoping for a hearing in the short term in order for the department to hand down an internal decision against the officer. COMPOL Williams said that the department will discharge Choc if they have sufficient evidence to do so.

Commissioner Williams additionally stated that a police officer stationed in San Pedro may soon be dismissed as well from the department after he teamed up with a civilian to physically assault a woman. According to Williams, that officer has been charged criminally and has been interdicted as well.

“PSB (Professional Standards Branch) is also pursuing the internal aspect of those investigations, and we hope that they will be heard very quickly and we will be able to deal with them internally as well. Again, it goes to show as a department we are going after our officers who are accused of having committed any irregularities, regardless of the extent, and if there is evidence that is sufficient to rid ourselves of them, then we will do,” stated the Police Commissioner.

He added that Inspector David Mckoy is currently detained in Belize for a domestic issue. He is to be charged by the end of the day, COMPOL Williams said.

“Again, the chips may fall where they may because again we are not going to countenance any domestic issue on the part of our officers. We have spent extensive hours training them and talking to them about the importance of not getting involved in domestic issues, so when they find themselves on that side of the law, then we will do what needs to be done.” COMPOL Williams said.

He added, “Since we had the recruited squad 95, we have lost more than 2/3 of those officers to attrition, majority of whom are by dismissal, cause everyday we dismiss police officers. It’s just the public don’t know, but everyday police officers are being dismissed, cause as they commit irregularities, the evidence is there, we do what needs to be done.”

