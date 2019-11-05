85.5 F
Belize City
Friday, November 8, 2019
Home Sports Pirates in, BDF out; Altitude and Wagiya in hunt for last spot...
Sports

Pirates in, BDF out; Altitude and Wagiya in hunt for last spot in PLB top-4 playoffs

54

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2019

Week 13 games this past weekend in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2019-2020 Opening Season regular competition has narrowed down the playoff hopefuls to 2 teams – Altitude FC and Wagiya SC, while defending champions San Pedro Pirates FC have secured the third spot in the top-4 playoffs along with Verdes FC and Bandits Sport.

On Saturday night at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, league leading Verdes FC delivered  an unprecedented 4-1 thrashing of the Bandits on their home turf, making it back-to-back losses for the Bandits, who had fallen 2-1 to Wagiya the previous week in Dangriga, after being undefeated up to that point in the tournament. It could have been more on Saturday, as Verdes’ striker Edwin Bernal missed the second try on a penalty to make it 2-nil, after a line violation had mandated a re-take. Bernal had beaten Shane Orio in the left corner; but Shane stopped his second attempt at the same spot. Nevertheless, despite the return of Dalton Eiley to the Bandits defence, Verdes dominated play, with goals coming from Krisean Lopez (12’), Jerome “Jarro” James (31’), Jordy Polanco (46’) and Edwin Bernal (91’); while Morvin Budna (86’) avoided the shutout for Bandits.

On Sunday, in another must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive, Wagiya SC did not disappoint their loyal fans who travelled to Placencia to see Wagiya come away with a 4-1 win over Placencia Assassins FC. Shaking the net for Wagiya were Ralph Flores (30’ & 61’), John King (52’) and Jonard Castillo (90’); while Kenyon Martinez (87’) scored for Placencia.

Also on Sunday, it was the visiting Altitude FC keeping their sights on playoff action, with a 4-2 victory over FF Valley Pride FC at the Carl Ramos Stadium. Altitude goals were by Miguel Garcia (15’), Andres Orozco (33’ & 78’ PK) and Myron Cadle (83’); while Carlos Lino (72’ & 88’ PK) got both goals for Valley Pride.

And the PLB weekend visitors dominance continued at the MCC Grounds, where home standing BDF FC took an early 1-nil lead through a long lob from right winger Kyle Budna (2’) that sank into the top left corner; but their success ended there. San Pedro Pirates FC inserted midfield general Jesse Smith to start second half, and it was all San Pedro after that, with quick goals comingfrom headers by Henry Vivas (49’) and Anderson Cordoba (52’), and a final icing on the cake by Jesse Smith (88’) for the 3-1 road victory. What made the last goal special is that Jesse Smith is known for a lethal left foot; but after outstanding San Pedro left defender Mailson Moura navigated almost all the way to the left goal line and centered across goal, and BDF goalie Charles Tillett managed to push the ball away to his left, trailing midfielder Jesse Smith collected just inside the eighteen and rifled a right foot blast high in the left corner that settled all doubts about his being “one pedal.”

It was “do or die” for BDF FC and Belize City football fans going into yesterday’s game at the MCC; and after regulation play, all hopes of playoff action at the MCC were over for BDF and disappointed Belize City fans.

With the Pirates joining Verdes and Bandits in the playoffs, only 1 spot remains, and that will be decided this weekend between Altitude FC and Wagiya SC, though they will face different opponents in the final week of regular season. Altitude needs at least a draw against Verdes, while Wagiya must win against the Pirates and hope for an Altitude loss in order to grab the fourth playoff spot by goal difference.  (See standings below.)

Final week of regular season, Week 14 schedule:

Saturday, November 9

7:30 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates FC vs Wagiya Sporting Club  –  Ambergris Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Altitude FC vs Verdes FC  –  M.A. Stadium

Sunday, November 10

3:30 p.m. – Placencia Assassins FC vs BDF FC  –  Placencia Football Field

4:00 p.m. – FF Valley Pride FC vs Bandits Sport  –  Carl Ramos Stadium

 

Previous articleWeek 4 scores in National Women’s League football
Next articleFrom British Honduras to Belize: one family’s drama

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Week 4 scores in National Women’s League football

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2019 Another exciting season of women’s football is getting into higher gear, as the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) held...
Read more
Sports

Stann Creek F.A. Amateur 1st Division Cup Week 9 Scores

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Nov. 4, 2019 The Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) Amateur 1st Division Cup 2019-2020 Opening Tournament continued on Friday night,...
Read more
Sports

WR Sunday Race Results November 3

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2019 Here are the results from Weekend Ryders (WR) racing held yesterday from Leslie’s Imports to Boom Village Junction and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Flamboyants from Henry Young to beautify the highway

Features
Former Minister of Tourism, Henry Young, says he has always wanted to see the highways of Belize looking beautiful with flowering trees, and today...
Read more

European Union will remove Belize from blacklisted tax haven countries

Latest
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2019 A document in circulation at the European Union says that Belize will be removed from the list of blacklisted...
Read more

Belize City Garifuna Council and Lerisi open Settlement Day activities in Belize City

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2019 Activities leading to the Garifuna Settlement Day celebrations were officially launched during a ceremony on Friday evening. The guest...
Read more

From British Honduras to Belize: one family’s drama

Features
A novel written by the late Chrystel Lynwood Hyde Straughan Chapter 8 – Matron arrives in the capital city When Matron arrived in the capital, she...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

GoB must assist the CGA and all small farmers

Editorial
The Government of Belize cannot allow the CGA (Citrus Growers Association) to fail. The body is indebted to the gills, and if the government...
Read more

Unrelenting Florida Cubans increase pressure on Cuba

Editorial
A story from Reuters that was published in The New York Times on its website says that recent new restrictions placed on Cuba by...
Read more

UDP leaders believe in their corruption

Editorial
Most Belizeans should be familiar with a declaration from the UDP camp, a few years after they were ousted from office in 1998, that...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From The Publisher

Publisher
On most Sunday mornings for the last few years, KREM Radio and Television have broadcast a show called Sunday Review, which is hosted by...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
At 72, I suppose I have resigned myself to the realization that I will never produce a major work of fiction, which was my...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
Last week, for the first time that I can remember, the newspaper of the ruling United Democratic Party (UDP) contained more pages than the...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper