PLB 2019-2020 Opening Season kicks off; Bandits host Saprissa in Concacaf League

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 29, 2019– This past weekend saw Week 1 games in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2019-2020 Opening Season, and it promises to be another intensely competitive season, as there were no lopsided scores, the widest margin being the 2-goal win for the last Opening Season champion and current Concacaf representative, Bandits Sport, over the the recent Closing Season champion, San Pedro Pirates FC. The victory should be a confidence boost for the Bandits, who on Wednesday will host Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in the preliminary round of the Concacaf League 2019 eliminations for the Champions League.

Two games each were played on Saturday and Sunday in Week 1 of the new PLB season.

On Saturday evening at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, it was FF Valley Pride FC hosting Wagiya FC on both their home turf; and it ended 1-0 in favor of Wagiya, on a 75th minute goal by newly signed Gilroy “Bredda” Thurton. A little later in the evening, the action kicked off at Ambergris Stadium, where two spectacular first half goals by verteran Honduran striker, Jerry Palacio (33’ & 45’) were enough to give Bandits Sport the 2-0 win over home standing San Pedro Pirates FC. Notably absent from the Bandits’ lineup was last regular season’s MVP, Honduran import Georgie Welcome; though speculation is that he will take the field against Saprissa on Wednesday.

Sunday afternoon saw two teams from the Mid-South area tangling, as Placencia Assassins FC was back in action, hosting Altitude FC at the Placencia football field; and it was Altitude coming away with the 3-2 win. It was 2-2 at the half, after Placencia had twice taken the lead, through Charles Leslie (2’) and Justin Linarez (18’); but each time Altitude came back to knot things up, with goals from Elmore Godoy (6’) and then Jose Urbina (35‘). The game winner for the visitors came in late second half from Elroy Coe (81’). Meanwhile, at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, Verdes FC got first half goals from Edwin Bernal (23’) and Elroy Smith (59’ PK), and that was enough for the 2-1 home win over BDF FC, who only managed a late goal from the penalty spot by Jesse August (86’ PK).

Concacaf League match

The Concacaf League match with Bandits Sport takes place mid-week at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, which will not affect the PLB Week 2 schedule. Likewise, the return match in Costa Rica will be on Wednesday, August 8.

Wednesday, July 31, Concacaf League

8:00 p.m. – Bandits Sport vs Deportiva Saprissa – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

PLB 2019-2020 Opening Season resumes

Upcoming PLB Week 2 schedule:

Saturday, August 3

7:30 p.m. – Altitude FC vs San Pedro Pirates FC – M.A. Stadium

8:00 p.m. – Bandits Sport vs Placencia Assassins FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday August 4

4:00 p.m. – BDF FC vs FF Valley Pride FC – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya Sporting Club vs Verdes FC – Carl Ramos Stadium