Police fire at tinted car; bullet misses Brandon Mejia’s head

BELIZE CITY, Fri. July 26, 2019– Brandon Mejia, 23, of Jasmine Street, is lucky to be alive after a shot was fired by police through the back glass of his car; the bullet narrowly missed his head and went through his front windshield.

Mejia stopped his car and got out to check himself, and that was when the police drove up and ordered him to put his hands up. They then charged him with reckless driving.

Mejia was ordered to be taken to the hospital to obtain a urine and blood sample for testing, but he refused, because he said that he would not do anything without his attorney, and that police had no reason for firing at him.

A second charge for refusing to provide a specimen was brought against Mejia, and he was ordered to appear in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Mejia said that he does not see why he was charged. He said that he later understood that police were trying to stop him because the glass of his car was heavily tinted. He said that the Traffic Department gives a ten-day grace period for those with windows that are too heavily tinted, after which the offender is taken to court.

He said that he was driving home last night with his friends from a tribute to Allison Major, when police fired at his car. He said that he will lodge a complaint at the Professional Standard Branch of the Police.