Senator Erica Jang attended CPA Residency in Malaysia

Police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Cayo

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 30, 2024

The Belize Police Department is grieving the loss of 30-year-old Nikki Waight of Belmopan, a police officer who lost his life in a motorcycle crash last night, Sunday, September 29, while traveling between San Ignacio and Santa Elena Town.

According to reports, before 11:30 p.m. Waight was on his motorcycle on the low-lying bridge connecting the twin towns when his motorcycle reportedly slipped off the edge of the wooden boards, causing him to lose control of the bike, which overturned on the bridge.

Coming from the opposite direction shortly afterwards on another motorcycle was 23-year-old Jessica Abigail Escobar, from Hillview Area, Santa Elena Town. She wasn’t able to stop in time, causing her to collide with Waight’s motorcycle, which resulted in injuries to her left arm.

Escobar was taken to the San Ignacio Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Waight, however, died at the scene.

Before his untimely death, Waight was heading to the San Ignacio Police Station to clock in for his shift.

