We are poor; that’s why we have to do contraband, villagers tell Customs officers

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Jan. 31, 2019– Customs officers faced-off with a group of female contrabandistas when they boarded a bus that was coming from San Francisco Boates, a Mexican town situated across the Rio Hondo river from San Felipe, Orange Walk District.

According to CTV3, of Orange Walk, the group was carrying contraband goods, and when Customs personnel tried to confiscate the goods, there was resistance, and hard talk, but the goods were taken away.

During the confrontation, the Customs officers reportedly drew out their pepper spray to take command of the situation, but luckily, the spray was not used. The incident occurred last Thursday.

On Friday, Customs officers again boarded the bus, where they saw eight women with contraband goods. CTV3 said that the women spoke to the media, saying that they are single mothers with children and are not employed, and that they are trying to sell the goods to make money to help their families. They do not bring in huge quantities of contraband because they cannot afford it, but the small amount they are bringing in provides a helpful financial boost for them, they said.

Marciana Gabriel, the spokesperson of the group, said that they are poor and want jobs. They are calling on government to look into their situation, because the contraband goods allow them to survive. Gabriel said that if they had jobs, they would not have to engage in the trade of contraband goods. They know that the Customs officers have their jobs to do, but they, the villagers, also need to survive, she said.

We checked with the Customs Department, and they told us that they have a mandate to carry out, and they will not discriminate against any groups. Those found with contraband goods will be dealt with, they said.