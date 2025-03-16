Some stats on Pele

Prime Minister John Briceño with Special Envoy Mrs. Rossana Briceño

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 13, 2025

In a quiet ceremony accompanied by members of his family, some Cabinet colleagues and other party faithful, friends and supporters, Prime Minister John Briceño took the Oath of Office before Governor General H.E. Froyla Tzalam at Government House in Belize City on Thursday afternoon, March 13.

With Special Envoy Mrs. Rossana Briceño holding the Bible on which he placed his right hand, he pledged allegiance to Belize and to uphold the Constitution and the Laws of Belize. He also promised to conscientiously and impartially discharge his duties as prime minister, to the best of his ability, and to do right to all manner of people without fear or favour, affection or ill will. He then signed this contract with the Belizean people, on a document witnessed by the Governor General.

He also thanked all his family, friends and supporters present for having supported him in his campaign to be re-elected to the country’s highest office, acknowledging the hard work of all his Cabinet colleagues, who had won the voters’ support to return them to office. He also thanked the member from Corozal Bay – political neophyte Thea Garcia-Ramirez, for the hard work she put in on the ground to win her seat.

He promised that he and his Cabinet colleagues would work hard every single day, to show the Belizean people that they had made the right decision on Wednesday, March 12. He also acknowledged that the road ahead would be difficult and challenging, as the world around us is changing very quickly, and it will be a challenge for a small country like Belize to steer its course against these external influences.

He also thanked all Belizeans who came out to vote, and said that the PUP government would not let them down, would not deceive them, and would fulfill its promise.