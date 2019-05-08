PSE Day Two 2019

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 3, 2019– Thirty examination centers countrywide welcomed thousands of elementary school students yet again on Friday for day two of the Primary School Examinations (PSE). On day two of the exam, students completed the Social Studies and Mathematics papers, which have proven yearly to be the subjects which students find more challenging. As was the case on the first day of the exam, the school principals served as exam supervisors while the teachers served as invigilators.

The Minister of Education, Hon. Patrick Faber, addressed the media as to his hopes for the examinations, stating: “we are hoping for some indication of improvement this year. We have been working diligently especially as it relates to our Math and Language Arts curriculum.” In reference to the Ministry of Education’s role in preparing the students to sit these more challenging subjects, Minister Faber mentioned the EQUIP initiative geared towards Math and Language Arts training that primary school teachers have undergone. In addition he also mentioned the spike in numbers of trained teachers joining the educating forces across the country for the past decade.

By 3:00 p.m. on Friday, the examination centers were cleared, and the students presumably went home excited, not only to have crossed a milestone in their lives, but in anticipation of what will come next as they prepare for their secondary education.