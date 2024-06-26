UB has a new Brand Ambassador, Noelia Hernandez

Photo: Token of appreciation for officers

by Kristen Ku

SAN PEDRO TOWN, Ambergris Caye, Mon. June 24, 2024

As Public Service Week 2024 came to a close over the weekend, the Ministry of Public Service, Constitutional & Political Reform, and Religious Affairs held its Annual Public Service Award Ceremony in lieu of Public Service Day, on June 23, in San Pedro Town.

A list of activities and events under the theme, “Belize Public Service: Honoring Our Everyday Heroes, Public Servants, and Empowering Communities, Enriching Lives,” were held during the week.

This year, the Ministry recognized a total of 1,530 public officers countrywide for their years of dedicated service from anywhere between 10 to 35 years. The ceremony, however, gathered 108 public officers who have given 25 years of service to the government and people of Belize.

“The image of a public officer is not simply a trademark, but is a deliberately crafted personality profile, perfected by the ethos of what is often a thankless job. The measurement of public service cannot be quantified, but many times it receives more criticism than acknowledgment. And this fails to support the public officer’s contribution to nation-building. So, on this Public Service Day, I am honored to stand here. I am honored to lead with other countries and other persons from around the world in saluting the women and men who have and continue to dedicate their lives to the highest possible calling – public service,” shared the Minister of Public Service, Constitutional & Political Reform, and Religious Affairs, Hon. Henry Charles Usher, in his address.

Among the invited guests was Dr. Vincent Palacio, the President of the University of Belize (UB), who attended the event both as the guest speaker and as a representative of the partnership between UB and the Ministry. This partnership focuses on an online platform service designed to provide training for public officers.

“It is with great pleasure that we acknowledge and recognize the dedication, commitment and selflessness exhibited by our public officers, who day in and day out work tirelessly to ensure the well-being and progress of our communities. Public service is more than just a job, it is a calling. It demands a selfless commitment to the greater good, and the willingness to work tirelessly for the benefit of others,” Dr. Palacio expressed.

All 108 officers received awards as well as tokens distributed by Hon. Henry Charles Usher and the Governor General of Belize, Dame Froyla Tzalam. Dame Tzalam also toasted the contribution of the officers as well as their families who have been a part of their journeys.

“I ask you to raise your glass, to salute the public servants of Belize, and to the continued delivery of efficient and equal treatment to all without ill will or favor. On behalf of a grateful nation, I salute you,” she said.