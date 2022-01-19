74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Home Headline PUC extends deadline for comments on electricity rate increase 
Headline

PUC extends deadline for comments on electricity rate increase 

BEL wants to refrain from changing the current rates until after 2023

218
Andrew Marshalleck — Chairman, BEL

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022– On Friday, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) extended the deadline for public consultation on the proposed electricity rate increase outlined in the Final Draft of the BEL 2021 Annual Review Proceeding. As was previously reported, the utility regulator has proposed a rate increase from 39.9 cents per kilowatt-hour to 41.58 cents per kilowatt-hour for the next six months of this year. BEL has said that they do not support an increase at this time, given the strenuous economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and, according to BEL chairman, Andrew Marshalleck, they prefer to recover the near 10 million dollars in the increased cost of power sometime after 2023.

The PUC, however, is asking more members of the public to reach out with comment submissions on this particular issue and has extended the deadline for comments to January 31. The original deadline date was January 15.

In the PUC release, the PUC chairman, Dean Molina, remarked, “The Commission is of the review that given the impact and importance of this decision, it is essential that we hear from as many people and organizations as we possibly can. In order to allow for additional time for individuals and organizations to submit comments, we have taken the decision to extend the deadline for Public Consultation, thereby, allowing all stakeholders an opportunity to make their voices heard.”

The company’s chairman says that an increase at this time will simply create more arrears for the company and additional difficulty in the area of collections. Chairman Marshalleck said that giving consumers some time to rebound is something that the company is in the position to do, given the sizable profits that it has made for the past two years — 40 million dollars in 2020 and 35 million dollars in 2021, according to Marshalleck. He said that allowing this ease on the consumer underpinned their December rate review submission.

In an interview with Ernesto Gomez, Director of Tariff Compliance and Standards at the PUC, he said that an increase at a later time could also be to the detriment of the consumers economically, since it is possible that the cost of power might increase during the proposed 2023-2024 period.

For now, the PUC is continuing to seek comments from stakeholders on this proposed increase and will likely have made a final decision by February 5, 2022, five days after the extended deadline.

Previous articleCustoms officer, 43, dies in RTA
Next articleLegal Year 2022 commences 

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Mandatory US$18 travel insurance for tourists

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announced a new travel insurance mandate last Thursday in a press release. The...
Read more
Headline

Legal Year 2022 commences 

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- The opening of the new legal year 2022-2023 took place this morning with a virtual commencement exercise coordinated...
Read more
Headline

Customs officer, 43, dies in RTA

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- A Belize City man lost his life in a traffic accident that occurred on the George Price Highway...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Mandatory US$18 travel insurance for tourists

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announced a new travel insurance mandate last Thursday in a press release. The...
Read more

Legal Year 2022 commences 

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- The opening of the new legal year 2022-2023 took place this morning with a virtual commencement exercise coordinated...
Read more

PUC extends deadline for comments on electricity rate increase 

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- On Friday, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) extended the deadline for public consultation on the proposed electricity rate...
Read more

Customs officer, 43, dies in RTA

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- A Belize City man lost his life in a traffic accident that occurred on the George Price Highway...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Bad timing, CEOs?

Editorial
Mon. Jan. 17, 2022 The recent Cabinet reshuffle, with the principal focus on the beleaguered Ministry of Health and Wellness, which experienced great unease and...
Read more

A reshuffling of portfolios

Editorial
On January 10, the Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, switched the portfolios of some members of his Cabinet, and to the glee of many,...
Read more

Check your compass, Blue Captain

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 9, 2022 An important piece of equipment for sea goers, especially on long voyages, is a compass, because when a bad storm hits,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
On Sunday morning when I checked my e-mail, I saw that Elma Whittaker Augustine had mailed me the day before to say that her...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
“Like the Freemasons, the Confederacy of the Humbled is a close-knit brotherhood whose members travel with no outward markings, but who know each other at...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper