Pump prices change again

Latest — 07 August 2019
BELMOPAN, Mon. Aug. 5, 2019– The Ministry of Finance announces that on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, the pump prices of two fuel products will change.

The prices for premium gasoline will register increase and kerosene will register decrease as follows:

Premium gasoline will increase by 49 cents from $10.63 to $11.12 per gallon; and kerosene will decrease by 08 cents from $7.71 to $7.63 per gallon.

The price for regular gasoline and diesel will remain unchanged at $10.55 and 10.08 per gallon respectively.

These price changes reflect current demand and supply conditions of crude oil in the international petroleum market and fluctuations in the acquisition price of refined fuel products in the countries from which Belize obtains its supplies.

The Government of Belize is monitoring the price movements and supply conditions closely and will work with the fuel industry to safeguard the pump prices paid by Belizean consumers.

-press release-

