Punta Gorda residents set pervert straight

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Mon. Mar. 4, 2019– Alberto Chiquin, 31, a farmer of Punta Gorda, was remanded until May 6 after being taken to the Punta Gorda Magistrate’s Court this morning on charges of sexual assault of a female minor and burglary.

Police said that on Friday evening, Chiquin went into the home of a female minor and exposed his private parts to her.

A neighbor of the minor’s family saw him enter the house and raised the alarm, and the girl’s mother came and confronted Chiquin, and after she had shouted curse words at him, her neighbors attacked him.

Police who were called to the scene rescued Chiquin from the angry neighbors, who were teaching him a lesson with kicks and punches.

He was taken into custody by police, and after an investigation, he was arrested and charged, and he was taken to court this morning.

Police have not said if the persons who “taught Chiquin a lesson” would be charged.