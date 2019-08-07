PUP Leader John Briceño and driver suffer minor injuries in road accident

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Aug. 2, 2019– Around 9:45 this morning, Opposition Leader Hon. John Briceño was traveling on the Philip Goldson Highway in his Toyota Prado. Briceño and his driver, Edwin Hill, were in the vicinity of Rhaburn Ridge when an accident occurred between two other vehicles.

In an attempt to avoid colliding into one of the vehicles, Hill took evasive action and drove on the shoulder of the highway, which caused the Prado to roll over multiple times.

Briceño and Hill were rushed to the Northern Medical Plaza, where Briceño’s injuries were reportedly classified as superficial. Hill was released from the hospital on Friday and Briceño was released over the weekend and is at home. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Following the accident, social media was buzzing with pictures of the accident and many persons expressed their wish for the PUP leader to have a speedy recovery.

The PUP leader’s Chief of Staff, Stuart Leslie, briefed the media on the accident and Briceño’s condition today.

“As far as we understand, a bus was overtaking another vehicle and they crossed into the lane where the Party Leader and his driver were heading towards Belize City. To avoid an accident, the Party Leader’s driver tried to move as far to the edge of the road as possible, and that was where the loose gravel caused the vehicle to flip several times. The Party Leader suffered a cut to his head, which required stitches. Dr. Marco Tulio Mendez, who is the doctor in charge, has told me that the Party Leader should have a full recovery,” stated Leslie.

Leslie added that Briceno’s driver, Mr. Hill, suffered some injuries to his chest from the steering wheel, but again, doctors who examined him have been indicating that everything looks clear.

Leslie explained that Edwin Hill has been Briceno’s driver for 11 years. “He is a very experienced, seasoned and well-trained driver; he is trained in defensive driving by the BDF, he was also trained by the Special Branch unit of the police in driving the Party Leader. He is very good at defensive driving.

“The doctor said to me that they are both lucky people because of the number of times the vehicle flipped. The vehicle is completely damaged, but thank God, everybody is fine,” Leslie said.

“The party leader and his family and Mr. Hill and his family would like to thank all those who called and checked in, and so on,” Leslie said.