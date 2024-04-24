26.7 C
Belize City
Thursday, April 25, 2024

Promoting the gift of reading across Belize

Photo: L-R Prolific writer David Ruiz, book...

Judge allows into evidence dying declaration of murder victim Egbert Baldwin

Egbert Baldwin, deceased (L); Camryn Lozano (Top...

Police welcome record-breaking number of new recruits

Photo: Squad 97 male graduates marching by Kristen...

PUP Minister Mike Espat succumbs to heart failure  

HeadlinePUP Minister Mike Espat succumbs to heart failure  
By Deshan Swasey

by Kristen Ku 

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 22, 2024

Reports late tonight have confirmed that Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat, Minister of State for Finance, Economic Development and Investment, has passed away. He succumbed today due to heart failure while at home in Belmopan.

According to reliable sources, the 76-year-old had been undergoing health complications for some time now. Around the year 2000, he was involved in a traffic accident following which he was hospitalized in the U.S. for four months, one month of which he was in a coma.

Minister Espat won his first election back in 1989, and since then he has only lost in 1993 and 2008.

As Area Representative for Toledo East, under the People’s United Party (PUP), this loss for the party would call for a by-election.

He is the second PUP area representative in the current administration to pass away during his term in office, the first being David Vega for Corozal Bay who passed away due to COVID-19 on the day of his swearing-in in December 2021. His sister, Elvia Vega Samos became his successor after winning the by-election.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.