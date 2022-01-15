74 F
Belize City
Monday, January 17, 2022
International

Queen strips Prince Andrew of military roles and royal patronages

Move comes after more than 150 veterans request removal amid US sexual assault civil lawsuit

Prince Andrew

Thu 13 Jan 2022 17.22 (//www.theguardian.com)– The Queen has removed a range of military affiliations and royal patronages held by Prince Andrew, Buckingham Palace has said. The move, which includes the prince losing the use of “His Royal Highness”, comes after a US judge gave the green light for her second son to face a sexual assault civil lawsuit.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

A royal source said the prince would no longer use the style “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity.

The dramatic move comes hours after more than 150 military veterans wrote to the Queen to ask her to strip Andrew of his honorary military roles amid what they described as their “upset and anger”. The palace had said earlier on Thursday that it had no comment on their open letter.

Writing to her in her capacity as head of state and commander-in-chief of the army, navy and air force, an open letter from former members of each of the services said that it was “untenable” for the Duke of York to retain his position.

Full article can be viewed at: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/ 13/veterans-ask-queen-to-strip-prince-andrew-of-honorary-military-titles
First published by The Guardian

