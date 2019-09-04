Rasheed Pollard dies hours after his 27th birthday in road accident

DRIFTWOOD BAY, Mile 4 ½, Philip Goldson Highway, Belize City, Fri. Aug. 31, 2019– Rasheed Pollard, 27, of Fabers Road, a father of two children and an employee of DIGICEL, who was honored for his outstanding performance by his company earlier this month, was celebrating his 27th birthday with friends and associates in Belize City, and afterwards, he went to Ladyville to celebrate with friends.

He was returning home from Ladyville to Belize City at about 3:00 this morning when on his arrival in Driftwood Bay, he lost control of his car, which swerved to the left side of the road, then ran off the road and slammed into a BEL lamppost —uprooting its concrete base and displacing it about 10 feet into the drain.

The metal post was snapped. As a result of the forceful impact, the car overturned and Pollard was thrown out of the car and landed on the pavement. He suffered massive head and body injuries as a result, and died on the scene.

Residents of the area who heard the loud bang quickly called police, who went to the scene and saw him lying dead on the pavement.

On our re-visit to the scene today, we saw shards of glass, a shattered windscreen, and pools of blood on the pavement. Also, parts of the car’s engine were on the road, and so was the metal lamppost; its concrete base was in the drain.

Seasoned drivers who saw the result of the impact surmised that the driver may have been driving very fast, while police believe that he may have been dozing behind the wheel, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

A post-mortem exam conducted on Pollard’s body today at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital certified that his death was caused by traumatic shock due to multiple blunt force trauma.

In a short conversation with us, his girlfriend told us that Pollard should be remembered as a people’s person and that he was the life of the party and a loving father of two children. He was the only child for his parents.

On his Facebook page, in a post referring to his being awarded for his good work at DIGICEL on August 22, Pollard said, “All I can do is just restate the quotes ‘hard work never goes unnoticed’ & ‘hard work pays off.”