Rebels, Rumberas and Jewel Fury still undefeated at Week 6 of NAWL Closing Season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 18, 2019– Women’s football in Belize is moving forward, and from the looks of things, there will be a few monster clashes come playoff time in the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2018-2019 Closing Season. Undefeated in the South Group, Jewel Fury has put up some staggering numbers, racking up a total of 47 goals from 6 games, while only conceding 1 goal. (See standings below.) However, another South Group team, Rumberas is also undefeated, holding the defending champions, Jewel Fury to a draw in their first meeting. Only 1 team, Verdes Rebels is presently undefeated in the North Group, but 1 point behind is second place Gladiators, which features the league’s leading goal scorer, 17 year old Kaite Jones. Any two of these teams that square off in the playoffs will certainly give fans their money’s worth. The top 4 teams from each group will see playoff action.

In Week 6 action this past weekend, there were 3 games each scheduled for Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17.

On Saturday at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, visiting Bandits Jewel Fury shut out Altitude, 2-0, with a goal each from Jayda Brown (28’) and Suswani Martinez (48’). Meanwhile, at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, home team Black Orchid got an early goal from Jinnelle Pott (7’), visiting Verdes Rebels came roaring back with goals from Maricela Hernandez (43’), Florine Vasquez (55’ & 90’) and Jamilet Alarcon (65’), to take away the 4-1 road win. And in a game between cellar dwellers at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, visiting Santa Elena Strikers got a default win (3-0) over Dangriga Pumas.

On Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the Victor Sanchez Union Field in Punta Gorda, home standing Ladies Freedom Fighters were shellacked, 6-0, by visiting Rumberas with goals from Jessica Lopez (10’ & 39’), Naomi Gamboa (27’), Kelsey Polanco (68’ & 71’) and Ashley Rodriguez (72’). At 3:00 p.m. at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, the visitors were again victorious, as Silvia Quil struck twice (30’ & 46’) for San Pedro Invaders to secure the 2-1 win over home team, Royal Maya Hill, whose only goal was by Judy Vasquez (35’). Meanwhile, at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk Town, the young star striker, Kaite Jones had a hat trick (9’, 26’ & 78’) for home standing Gladiators, who prevailed, 3-1, over Corozal Scorpions, whose sole tally was by Noemi Magana (24’).

Upcoming Week 7 games

Saturday, March 23

3:00 p.m. – (S) Rumberas vs Altitude – M.A. Stadium

4:00 p.m. – (N) Black Orchid vs Corozal Scorpions – MCC Grounds

4:30 p.m. – (S) Bandits Jewel Fury vs Dangriga Pumas – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

7:30 p.m. – (N) San Pedro Invaders vs Gladiators – Ambergris Stadium

Sunday, March 24

1:00 p.m. – (N) Verdes Rebels vs Royal Maya Hill – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – (S) Ladies Freedom Fighters vs Santa Elena Strikers – Victor Sanchez Union Field