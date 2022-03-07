74 F
Belize City
Monday, March 7, 2022
Regular fuel prices jump by 56 cents

Again, there was no announcement by GoB prior to the most recent recent fuel price increase.

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 3, 2022– On Monday night, the price of regular fuel increased by 56 cents, taking the cost per gallon of regular fuel to $12.84. At this point, the prices of all three major fuel products are above $12 per gallon—a first in our history, by all indications. At this time, the per-gallon price of diesel stands at 12.06, and the price of premium gas is $12.90. The Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, had indicated, when interviewed by local reporters last week, that the government had absorbed a portion of the price increase for the most recent shipment of diesel, but the government shouldered only 50% of the cost—with the other half of that cost being added to the price paid by consumers at the pumps.

Gas prices have been constantly rising since late last year, and, following a historic hike in the price of kerosene in February—the Government Press Office apparently opted to discontinue its practice of issuing a press release announcing changes to pump prices. Again, this most recent price increase caught consumers by surprise. Unconfirmed reports are that the price increase is slightly higher in the districts.

