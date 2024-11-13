Japan Day in Belize

Photo: Laying of wreath

The poppy, and the vital role of the Belize Ex-Services League

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 11, 2024

While some folks are fearful that the simmering regional wars in the Middle East, parts of Africa and the Russian-Ukraine situation could escalate into global conflict, today, November 11, is being observed as Remembrance Day, a time when many around the world pause to honor the soldiers who lost their lives in the First World War and subsequent conflicts. One of the most poignant symbols of this day is the red poppy flower, a symbol of remembrance that traces its roots to the fields of Flanders in Belgium. And it is everyone’s wish that this remembrance will continue to serve as a deterrent to nations around the world from even contemplating WW III.

The poppy became a symbol of Remembrance Day due to its prominence on the battlefields of World War I. After the devastation of war, the once beautiful fields of Flanders were scarred by artillery and bloodshed. But in the spring of 1915, the bright red poppies began to bloom amidst the destruction. This sight deeply moved Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, a Canadian physician, who penned the famous poem, “In Flanders Fields”, as a tribute to fallen soldiers. The imagery of the resilient poppy flower growing amid the horrors of war resonated with many, and soon the poppy became a symbol of sacrifice and remembrance.

Photo: Royal British Legion

In 1921, the Royal British Legion in the UK began selling poppies to raise funds for veterans and their families. This initiative quickly spread across the Commonwealth, becoming an annual tradition on Remembrance Day. The red poppy, with its striking color, became synonymous with the act of remembering the fallen soldiers.

Although Belize is far from the European battlefields, the tradition of wearing a poppy on Remembrance Day has taken root in the country, as it has in many parts of the Commonwealth. Belize, a former British colony, shares a deep connection with the United Kingdom’s military history, and many Belizeans served in both World Wars, including the British West Indies Regiment.

Photo: Governor General honoring fallen veterans on Rememberance Day

The Remembrance Day Ceremony in Belize was held on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at Memorial Park in Belize City, where citizens gathered to honor the fallen soldiers who served the nation. The official wreath-laying ceremony took place on Monday, November 11, 2024, at Price Barracks, the Belize Defense Force compound in Ladyville, Belize. Both events marked a solemn tribute to the sacrifices made by military personnel in defense of the country.

The Belize Ex-Services League is a non-profit, non-political, and non-governmental organization, founded by World War II veterans. Established in 1961, the League is governed by a legally binding Act, and operates with the mission of supporting veterans and preserving their legacy.

Approximately 1,500 men from across Belize served during World War II, including members of the British Honduras Forestry Unit and the North Caribbean Force. A small group of women from the British Honduras Red Cross Society also served during the war, contributing to the collective effort.

According to Valerie Richardson, J.P., of the Belize Ex-Services League, a few widows remain alive today, with one World War II veteran having celebrated his 100th birthday this past February. The widows receiving assistance from the League are typically around 94 years old. The funds raised through the sale of poppies play a critical role in supporting the League’s work, particularly in covering the burial expenses of veterans and widows in urgent need, as the League does not receive funding for such services.

Photo: Tomb of Fallen Belizean Veteran s

In addition to World War II veterans, the League also includes members from other branches of service, such as the British Honduras Volunteer Guard, the Belize Police Force, and the Belize Defence Force (BDF). Despite the passing of many veterans, the League remains steadfast in its commitment to honoring their memory.

Richardson also highlighted the support the League receives from key benefactors, such as the Royal Canadian Legion, which provides poppies, wristbands, and poppy trays, and the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League, which offers assistance to benefit both veterans and widows. The League also engages in fundraising efforts to cover monthly administrative expenses.

It is important to note that the correct name of the organization is the “Belize Ex-Services League,” as it encompasses both male and female veterans. The League is not an extension of the Belize Defence Force (BDF), but an independent organization dedicated to supporting all veterans who have served in various military and auxiliary roles.

As a small, tightly-knit community, the impact of these commemorations is profound in Belize. They serve as a reminder of the global interconnectedness of wartime sacrifice and the shared duty of remembrance. The poppy remains an enduring symbol that transcends borders, reminding us all of the price of peace and the courage of those who gave their lives for it.