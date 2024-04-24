Promoting the gift of reading across Belize

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 22, 2024

Dr. Fernando Cuellar, a much-respected internal medicine physician, has died in the United States, where he was undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

Dr. Cuellar, who has provided medical care at the Belize Medical Associates (BMA) facility in Belize City since 2001, had initially sought medical attention for a back fracture, which led to the discovery of his cancer earlier this year.

Dr. Cuellar was well-regarded, not only for his vast medical knowledge, but also for his empathetic approach and effective communication with his patients. According to Dr. Marcelo Coyi, a gynecologist/obstetrician and the chair of the board of directors at BMA, Dr. Cuellar’s successful medical practice was evident from his patient flow and the outcomes he achieved.

“He always had a good rapport with his patients. I’m sure they got a good diagnosis when they came to him and he treated them, made sure they have a successful outcome where possible,” Dr. Coyi said. He then noted, “I think sometimes we (doctors) are overworked, and I think that Dr. Cuellar in particular has a busy schedule, and I don’t think he was listening to his body at all times, and only when he became weak was when he came to us and said that something is wrong.”

Dr. Cuellar’s passing leaves a huge void at BMA, where he was instrumental in founding the hospital’s intensive care unit, particularly focusing on ventilation care. He also played a crucial role in training nurses and allied staff.

Dr. Cuellar was also a prominent figure in continued medical education, often speaking at local conferences.

BMA plans to honor his legacy in August at their annual conference, where they will celebrate his contributions to healthcare and education.

In a heartfelt public statement, Dr. Cuellar’s family expressed their sorrow, noting his desire to overcome his illness and return to Belize to continue serving his community. “He wanted to fight. He wanted to return to Belize, to his family, to continue to serve the people of Belize. Instead, God called him home,” they said.

Today, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Kevin Bernard, told reporters, “When I became the Minister, in a private discussion, his adamant position on wanting to see betterment for our country— in the public sector— he was right in many ways. He was a very vocal individual, but very right in his position. A lot of people may not have agreed with some of the things he said, but at the end of the day, he wanted betterment for this country. He wanted to see our healthcare system improve; he wanted to see lives improved; and it’s so sad that he had to encounter such an issue and has lost his life sadly.”

“Definitely, I want to end by saying condolences to his family, to his wife, to his children, and the wider medical professions across Belize,” Bernard further said.