Respect, Russell Vellos

This week on Partridge Street, we’ve been celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the first publishing of this newspaper. A lot of the hype has surrounded me, and not a word has been said about Russell Vellos.

The fact of the matter is that Vellos has edited the newspaper for 23 years, longer than anybody else in our history, and, incredibly enough, that appointment in September 1996 was supposed to be a temporary one. Ambition had gotten the better of the very, very gifted Glenn Tillett, and he moved on suddenly from the editor’s chair. I had sent for Glenn from where he was living in New York City in 1991 because I felt I had to give up the editorship of the newspaper and take over the management of the young Kremandala Raiders full time in 1992.

Well, when Glenn moved on, the person who should have logically replaced him, a young man with a journalism degree from an American university, himself decided that he wanted to go corporate, and moved to the Belize Electricity Limited. Vellos, who is trained in television and video, not newspaper, becomes temporary editor-in-chief. He’s still there 23 years later, and his consistency and stamina have become legendary.

Russell, who grew up on Regent Street West around the corner from where the Hydes lived on West Canal Street, married my older sister sometime in the early 1970s, I would say. I don’t see how my sister could have made a better choice as a husband. For real. Vellos is a tower of strength.

Russell has reached American retirement age, and we are thinking of replacing him as editor with a younger product of our system. At the same time, as the Kremandala organization we cannot afford to lose Vellos’ skills, so we have been thinking for a long time of making him a kind of technology czar for our newspaper, radio, and television station.

In line with this and in conclusion, I want to tell you what happened when my younger brother, Nelson, retired all on his own, some years ago, from the local telephone company, Belize Telecommunications Limited, where he had been from the Cable and Wireless days. At the time, he told me he was thinking of going into the automobile air conditioning repair business.

I said to him, look, I’ll give you a couple hundred dollars a week to look around the Kremandala yard and see how you can help us and earn your salary. Well, it seems now as if it was only in the twinkling of an eye, Nelson became our senior proofreader at Amandala as well as a powerful executive inside the KREM Television organization. The morale of the story is: when you hire good people, you will generally get good results.

One more time from Partridge to all you Belizeans, thanks for the love. Right back at you.

Respeto, Russell Vellos

por Evan X Hyde

Esta semana en la calle Partridge, hemos estado celebrado el cincuentenario de la primera publicación de este periódico. Gran parte de la publicidad se ha enfocado sobre mí, y no se ha dicho una sola palabra sobre Russell Vellos.

El hecho es que Vellos ha editado el periódico durante 23 años, más tiempo que cualquiera en nuestra historia, e, increíblemente, se suponía que esa cita en septiembre de 1996 era temporal. La ambición había superado al muy, muy dotado Glenn Tillett, y de repente se alejó de la silla del editor. Había enviado por Glenn desde donde vivía en la Ciudad de Nueva York en 1991 porque sentí que tenía que renunciar a la dirección del periódico y asumir la gestión del joven Kremandala Raiders a tiempo completo en 1992.

Bueno, cuando Glenn se mudó, la persona que debería haberlo reemplazado lógicamente, un joven con un título en periodismo de una universidad estadounidense, decidió él mismo que quería seguir la ruta corporativa y se mudó a Belize Electricity Limited. Vellos, que está capacitado en televisión y video, no en periódicos, se convierte en editor jefe temporal. Todavía está allí 23 años después, y su consistencia y resistencia se han vuelto legendarias.

Russell, quien creció en la Calle Regent West a la vuelta de la esquina de donde vivían los Hydes en la calle West Canal, se casó con mi hermana mayor en algún momento a principios de la década de 1970, diría. No veo cómo mi hermana podría haber elegido alguien mejor como esposo. De verdad. Vellos es una torre de fortaleza.

Russell ha alcanzado la edad de jubilación estadounidense, y estamos pensando en reemplazarlo como editor con un producto más joven de nuestro sistema. Al mismo tiempo, siendo la organización Kremandala no podemos permitirnos perder las habilidades de Vellos, por lo que hemos estado pensando durante mucho tiempo en convertirlo en una especie de zar tecnológico para nuestro periódico, radio y estación de televisión.

En línea con esto y en conclusión, quiero contarles lo que sucedió cuando mi hermano menor, Nelson, se jubiló por su cuenta, hace algunos años, de la compañía telefónica local, Belize Telecommunications Limited, donde había estado desde los días de cable e inalámbricos. En ese momento, me dijo que estaba pensando en ingresar al negocio de reparación de aire acondicionado de automóviles.

Le dije, mira, te daré unos doscientos dólares a la semana para mirar alrededor del recinto de Kremandala y ver cómo puedes ayudarnos y ganar tu salario. Bueno, ahora parece que fue solo en un abrir y cerrar de ojos, Nelson se convirtió en nuestro corrector de pruebas senior en Amandala, así como en un poderoso ejecutivo dentro de la organización de televisión KREM. La moral de la historia es: cuando contratas personas buenas, generalmente obtendrás buenos resultados.

Una vez más de Partridge a todos los beliceños, gracias por el amor. El sentimiento es mutuo.