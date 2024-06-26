UB has a new Brand Ambassador, Noelia Hernandez

by Kristen Ku

ROARING CREEK, Cayo District, Mon. June 24, 2024

Police are actively searching for multiple suspects involved in the late-night shooting of the Roaring Creek Police Station in the Cayo District.

According to witnesses, several shots were heard around 12:30 a.m. in Roaring Creek Village. The police station was the target, and a man wearing a white hoodie was seen firing the shots. The gunfire caused significant damage to the front of the cement building, leaving bullet holes and shattering a glass window.

“Investigation revealed that three officers were at the station at the time when they heard loud bangs and they took cover. Thereafter, when they came out, the suspect had already fled from the area,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hilberto Romero reported.

Fortunately, none of the officers were injured during the attack. The Scenes of Crime Unit was reportedly able to recover up to eighteen .40 caliber shell casings from the scene.

In response to the shooting, the police have deployed a special operations team to conduct thorough investigations throughout Roaring Creek Village.

They are working diligently to identify the shooter and to understand the motive behind the attack, especially considering that three officers were present in the building at the time.

“We have not established a clear motive; the matter is under investigation,” ACP Romero stated.