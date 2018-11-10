Another robbery caught on camera in Belmopan

BELMOPAN, Wed. Nov. 7, 2018– Surveillance footage of several businesses being robbed have been circulating on social media over the past few days. Yesterday, around 11:30 a.m., a robbery in Belmopan at Tai Fu Store located on Cemetery Road in the Salvapan area was also caught on camera.

In the video, a dark-skinned man is seen entering the store and pulling a gun from under the front of his pants. Amidst the high intensity of what was happening, the robber dropped the gun, and hurriedly picked it up. He then pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money.

The cashier pulled out a wad of cash which he handed to the robber, who pocketed the money. The robber then quickly left the store with the cash.

There is no official report of the robbery from the police, however, because, according to them no one from the store has yet made a formal report to them.