Robert Brown, 37, charged with murder in alleged love triangle, committed to Supreme Court trial

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 18, 2019– Robert Brown, 37, a heavy-duty equipment operator from Mitchell Estate, Ladyville, who was charged with the murder of Gavin Palmerston, 41, was committed to stand trial in the April session of the Supreme Court, commencing April 2, after a preliminary inquiry was held today by Magistrate Emerson Banner.

Brown, who was represented by attorney Kareem Musa, had agreed to paper committal.

Palmerston, a resident of Ladyville, had gone to Barrier Reef Crescent Drive, Vista Del Mar, Ladyville, to visit a friend, Stephanie Coye, on the night of January 26, 2018.

While he and Coye were conversing on the verandah of her apartment, Brown, Coye’s ex-common-law husband, arrived and an argument ensued between him and Palmerston.

According to reports, the argument turned into a fight and Brown allegedly stabbed Palmerston four times in the back, and fatally injured him.

Brown fled from the scene, but he later turned himself over to the police.