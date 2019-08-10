Rural Female softball results

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Aug. 6, 2019– The Belize Rural Female Softball Tournament 2019 continued on Sunday, August 8, in Double Head Cabbage with 2 games played. There are five (5) teams participating in the competition: Lords Bank Sunrise (Lords Bank), Unity (Double Head Cabbage), Orchid Girls (Burrell Boom), Crooked Tree (Crooked Tree), and Arrows Reloaded (Bermudian Landing).

In game 1 in Double Head, Orchid Girls won by default over Crooked Tree. And in game 2, Lords Bank Sunrise defeated Unity, 5-4. Winning pitcher was Karen Hilton; and the losing pitcher was Allice Morey.

This weekend’s games will be in Lords Bank on Sunday, commencing at 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, August 11, Lords Bank

11:00 a.m. – (back match) Orchid Girls vs Lords Bank Sunrise

1:00 p.m. – (back match) Unity vs Orchid Girls

3:00 p.m. – Lords Bank Sunrise vs Arrows United