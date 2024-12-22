New seaweed mariculture project launched with UK support

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 19, 2024

As a part of the season of giving, the Salvation Army is holding their annual grocery vouchers distribution which will be handed to unfortunate families in the southside of Belize City on Thursday, December 19, at its corporate office on Regent Street.

Residents from nearby communities waited for the distribution to happen as early as 7:00 a.m. to be able to get a chance to secure their Christmas gifts, with receivers getting up to $45 worth of goods at any Publics location in the old capital.

“We aim to celebrate love with the people and connect with the communities,” said Major Marc Eddy Momplaisir, District Coordinator for Salvation Army. “Not only that, but to celebrate the joy of giving. We strongly believe that it’s not about us, but all of us together. If we look outside, we have a lot of senior citizens that are unfortunate and don’t have a family [here] – they may be abroad; or who [don”t] have a job that can support them, but the Salvation Army is going to give them something,” he added.

Throughout the day, an estimated 400 cash vouchers will be given to persons who show up at the distribution locations. Persons who are registered with the Salvation Army will get their vouchers.

“We have their names, and as long as they have a number they will get their vouchers. However, so many persons want their vouchers, and unfortunately, we cannot support everybody…[and] what we have is not too big, but we try our best, and we are going to solve our problem by giving some parcels,” Momplaisir mentioned.

The distribution was also done at the three other Salvation Army locations – on Castle Street and Cemetery Road in Belize City, and in Hattieville.