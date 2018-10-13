San Ignacio/Santa Elena Basketball Association tournament weekend scores

SAN IGNACIO/SANTA ELENA, Cayo District, Mon. Oct. 8, 2018– The San Ignacio/Santa Elena Basketball Association (SSBA) Tournament, sponsored by Diginet and BECOL, had games this past weekend on Friday and Saturday at the Sacred Heart College Auditorium in San Ignacio Town.

In the opener on Friday night, (Females) Mount Carmel High School won, 26-22, over Sacred Heart High School. Mount Carmel was led by Christine Rice with 11 points and Clarissa Cheda 6 pts; while Sacred Heart had Bayvin Aldana (“Queen of the West”) 12 pts and Zandra Whittaker 6 pts. And in the nightcap, (U-21) One Love blew out World Thing, 105-46, behind Kyron “Tut” Molina 28 pts, Umelo “Goodness” Henderson 15 pts, Jaylen Lennan 13 pts, Aaron “Curry” Allison 11 pts, and Ryan “Mentes” Carbajal 11 pts; while World Thing was led by Ulric Meighan 21 pts and Darnell Melendez 9 pts.

In game 1 on Saturday, October 6, (U-17) Red Hawks topped Solar Roots, 64-48, with top scorers Umelo “Goodness” Henderson 16 pts, Ezra Martinez 16 pts and Aldo Garcia 12 pts; while Solar Roots had Zokraai Kwatamani 13 pts and Wilfred Galvez 10 pts. In game 2, (Females) Benque Queenz got the 40-34 win over Trendsetters. Top scorers for Benque Queenz were Amanda Sarceno 10 pts, Shirley Codd 8 pts and Yessica Prom 7 pts; while Trendsetters was led by Glenda Torres 8 pts and Candice Neal 7 pts. And in game 3, (Seniors) Solar Roots cut down Titans, 71-49, behind Rupert Brown 19 pts, Greg “Chippy” Rudon 17 pts, Emani Enriquez 12 pts and Aniki Flores 9 pts; while Titans had Elsworth Itza with 11 pts, Emerson “Emo” King 10 pts and Charles Ponce 8 pts.

Upcoming weekend games at Sacred Heart College Auditorium in San Ignacio, starting at 6:00 p.m.:

Friday, October 12

6:00 p.m. – (U-17) SHC vs Red Hawks

7:00 p.m. – (U-20) Falcons vs Tweleve’s

8:00 p.m. – (Seniors) Viper’s vs Dream Team

Saturday, October 13

6:00 p.m. – (U-13) Misfits vs Rising Stars

7:00 p.m. – (Female) Trendsetters vs Mount Carmel

8:00 p.m. – (U-17) Misfits vs West Kings

9:00 p.m. – (Seniors) Galen vs Mabingwa

Come support your favorite team! Food and drinks will be on sale.

Entrance: Adults – $3.00; Kids (under 13) and Players – $1.00.