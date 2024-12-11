24.5 C
Belize City
Wednesday, December 11, 2024

BELIPO attends Cross-Regional Forum

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 9,...

Friends for Conservation and Development holds AGM in Cayo

Photo: L-R: Esther Sanchez Sho, FCD’s Programs...

“A star is born!” – National Youth Awards 2024

Photo: David Morey - Social Media Influencer...

San Pedro woman falls off golf cart and dies

GeneralSan Pedro woman falls off golf cart and dies
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. Dec. 9, 2024

An American woman residing in San Pedro Town lost her life after falling out of a golf cart and hitting her head on the pavement of the road on Friday night, December 6.

According to initial reports, the deceased, 37-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was sitting on the passenger seat of a golf cart being driven by her Belizean boyfriend in the Secret Beach area of the island when they passed over a bump that caused her to fall out of the vehicle.

According to police reports, when Hernandez fell out of the golf cart, she hit her head on the pavement, and lost consciousness. It has also been reported that bystanders attempted to resuscitate her; however, those attempts failed, and she was transported to the San Pedro Polyclinic, where she was pronounced dead.

During Monday’s media briefing, ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, told reporters that the couple’s consumption of alcohol may have been a factor that led to the accident.

Police have arrested and charged Hernandez’s boyfriend, Jeremy Flores, with reckless driving, driving without due care and attention, causing death by careless conduct, and failing to provide specimens for analysis.

Check out our other content

Judge dismisses appeal of attorney Orson “OJ” Elrington

Teen on motorcycle struck and killed by speeding car

Coast Guard soldier dies days after motorcycle accident

KHMH’s CT scan is up and running!

Fire on Dougal Street

Teen killed in alleged burglary

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.