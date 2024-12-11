BELIPO attends Cross-Regional Forum

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. Dec. 9, 2024

An American woman residing in San Pedro Town lost her life after falling out of a golf cart and hitting her head on the pavement of the road on Friday night, December 6.

According to initial reports, the deceased, 37-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was sitting on the passenger seat of a golf cart being driven by her Belizean boyfriend in the Secret Beach area of the island when they passed over a bump that caused her to fall out of the vehicle.

According to police reports, when Hernandez fell out of the golf cart, she hit her head on the pavement, and lost consciousness. It has also been reported that bystanders attempted to resuscitate her; however, those attempts failed, and she was transported to the San Pedro Polyclinic, where she was pronounced dead.

During Monday’s media briefing, ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, told reporters that the couple’s consumption of alcohol may have been a factor that led to the accident.

Police have arrested and charged Hernandez’s boyfriend, Jeremy Flores, with reckless driving, driving without due care and attention, causing death by careless conduct, and failing to provide specimens for analysis.