Sanitation worker charged with attempted murder

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 3, 2019– Devone Gillett, 22, a sanitation worker who the police alleged was one of three persons who were involved in a stabbing incident, was charged with attempted murder when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Tricia Pitts Anderson. Gillett was also charged with dangerous harm and use of deadly means of harm. Senior Magistrate Anderson explained to him that she would not take a plea from him because the offences are indictable. She also explained to him that the court could not offer him bail because of the nature of the offences. She remanded him until July 7.

The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. on April 29 in Pinks Alley, aka “Majestic Alley”. The victim, Malique Stuart, 23, a laborer of Maskall Village, reported that he went to the area to purchase marijuana and while he was waiting to make the purchase he was attacked by three persons, two of them armed with knives and one of them armed with a machete. Stuart was stabbed in his chest and abdomen. He is reported to be in a critical but stable condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Stuart told police that he believes that robbery was the motive for the attack. But before the attackers could commit the robbery they ran away because they saw police in the area.