Livestock Association’s 46th AGM

(l-r) Leon Westby, George Meighan and Jason McKenzie; sentenced

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 27, 2025

Tonight, 3 of 4 men convicted last week Friday, in connection with the Scotia Bank Belama Branch big robbery heist where the robbers managed to steal over $34,000 including $25,000 in cash and over $9,000 in cheques, learned how many years they will have to spend behind bars for their involvement in the armed robbery, which occurred more than 4 years ago, on July 2, 2020.

This morning in the Courtroom of the Chief Magistrate, Jayani Wegodapola, after an overnight to consider all that was said in mitigation pleas on their behalf yesterday, the Chief Magistrate handed down her sentence, which included only custodial sentences.

Of the 5 men accused of the crime, only four were tried and convicted, and today only 3 got their sentence, as sentencing for George Meighan, who was 17-years-old at the time of the robbery, was delayed for March 6, 2025.

The convicted men are Anthony Barrow, Jason McKenzie, Leon Westby and George Meighan.

The group were tried for the offenses of robbery, 2 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of kept firearm without a gun license, one count of kept ammunitions without a gun license, 2 counts of aggravated assault upon 2 police officers – PC Robert Sutherland and PC Robert Parchue, as well as damage to property for the ATM machine that was shot and damaged by the robbers during the robbery.

While all were convicted of the robbery, they were only convicted of one count of aggravated assault upon PC Robert Sutherland, as well as of 3 firearm related offenses for 2 guns and several ammunitions. Only Meighan and Barrow were found guilty of damage to property.

PC Robert Parchue, the second police officer whom the men were accused of opening fire on, never made it to the trial to testify, and so they were acquitted of that charge.

The Chief Magistrate sentenced Anthony Barrow to a total of 21 years and 10 months.

Barrow, who had absconded and never made it to his trial, was sentenced to 12 years for robbery; while McKenzie was sentenced to 10 years, and Westby got 7 years. Their robbery sentence is to run consecutively with any other sentence, ordered the Chief Magistrate.

For the one count of aggravated assault upon PC Robert Sutherland for which the four men were all convicted, Barrow was sentenced to 10 months; McKenzie got 8 months; while Westby got 6 months, their sentences for this crime is to run concurrently with the robbery sentence for each man.

For the offence of damage to property, Barrow, who was found guilty of damaging the ATM machine, was sentenced to 1 year.

For the first count of kept firearm without a gun license, Barrow was sentenced to 10 years; while the other 2 men, McKenzie and Westby got 6 years each.

For the first count of kept ammunitions without a gun license, Barrow was sentenced to another 10 years; McKenzie got 3 years, and Westby got 3 years imprisonment. This sentence is to run consecutively to another sentence ordered the Chief Magistrate.

For the second count of kept firearm without a gun license for brand firearm, Barrow was sentenced to another 10 years imprisonment, while McKenzie and Westby got 3 years each. Their sentence is to run concurrently to the other kept firearm charge.

For the kept ammunition without a gun license charge, Barrow was sentenced to 10 years; McKenzie and Westby got 3 years each, however the Chief Magistrate ordered that this sentence is to run concurrently to the others.

Of the 4 men sentenced today, only Barrow was found guilty of damage to property and so he was sentenced to 1 year imprisonment.

The two gun and one ammunitions offenses are to run concurrently.

The Chief Magistrate also gave the men back their time on remand, which she deducted from the robbery sentence.

In the case of Barrow, his robbery sentence which was 12 years, was reduced to 10 years, while McKenzie’s 10 years was reduced by 1 year leaving him with 10 years left to serve, and Westby’s 7 years for robbery saw a reduction of 1 year, leaving him with 6 years remaining for robbery.

Overall, Barrow must now serve 21 years and 10 months for his role in the robbery; while McKenzie must serve 12 years; and Westby, 9 years imprisonment, ordered the Chief Magistrate.

After the conclusion of the sentencing, the Chief Magistrate told the men,” You have the right to appeal.” She also informed them that, if they choose to, they must appeal within 21 days.

In arriving at her sentences for the 3 men today, the Chief Magistrate said she took the following into consideration – in terms of the robbery, her starting point was 12 years. Consideration was given to the aggravating factors, which she said included a firearm was used, and while no harm was caused despite the officers coming under fire, possible harm could have been caused, and PC Robert Sutherland was on duty when he came under fire.

Barrow got the full 12 years she had used as a starting point for robbery, because this is not his first conviction for firearm related offenses, she noted.

Attorney Ronell Gonzalez represented Westby in the trial. He urged upon the court that this is Westby’s first such conviction, and that a suspended sentence would be appropriate, since he is the father of a 3-month new born child.