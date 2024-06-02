Governor General welcomes new Ambassador of Italy to Belize

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Tues. May 28, 2024

Friday, June 14, will be a memorable day for attorney at law Oscar William Selgado, who was convicted of abetment of murder, because that’s the day when Justice Nigel Pilgrim is going to give him his sentence.

Justice Pilgrim set the date today after he heard closing submissions from the defense, represented by attorneys Arthur Saldivar and Darrell Bradley, and from the Crown, represented by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Cheryl Lynn Vidal.

The defense is seeking a non-custodial sentence because it’s their view that the murder was never committed, and that Selgado is suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications, and that Selgado would die in prison if he is given a custodial sentence.

Saldivar also pointed out that Selgado has no previous conviction, and that during the time he was a practicing attorney he did 62 pro bono cases, which showed that he has a good heart and he loves to help the poor and unfortunate.

The DPP, for her part, said that it wouldn’t be an aggravating factor that the murder was not committed, because Selgado had kept checking with Giovanni Ramirez why the purported victim, Marilyn Barnes, was still alive. She also said that the only reason why Barnes was spared by Ramirez, was because Ramirez said he could not kill a woman who was old enough to be his grandmother.

The DPP said that the sentencing of Selgado should be commensurate with the crime, and that a non-custodial sentence would not be appropriate. She said that the court needs to engender public trust and confidence in the justice system, and that the court must be mindful of the society’s sense of justice. She also said that at no time did Selgado withdraw his attempt to have Barnes killed, and recalled what Barnes said in her victim-impact assessment statement, that the incident changed her life forever, and she is still fearful for her life.

At the end of the court session, Saldivar was asked by the media if he believes that a person’s health should be a factor in that person getting a non-custodial sentence; and he said, yes.

The question was in reference to Johan Abadi, a person who was convicted of abetment of murder and was sentenced to 6 years, and whom Saldivar had represented. Abadi died about a year after he was incarcerated from health issues he had.

Selgado was convicted of abetment of murder on March 8, 2024.