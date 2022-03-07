74 F
Sports

Semifinals Leg 1 results in National Elite Youth Football Championships

107

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 2, 2022– The first leg games in the home-and-away semifinals of the National Elite Youth Football Championships 2022 were played on Saturday, February 26, at 3 different venues across the country. There were a total of 8 semifinal games, featuring female and male players in U17 and U20 categories. Representative teams in the regular season were from the six districts of the country as well as from the “football districts” of Benque Viejo, Belmopan, San Pedro and Mid-South. The second and decisive leg of the semifinals come up this Saturday, March 5.

Below are the results of the semifinals first leg.

U17 Women Elite
With kickoff at 12:00 noon at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, Stann Creek Elite bombed Corozal Elite, 5-0, with goals from Angie Delcid (17’ & 63’), Shamika Lambey (61’), Ceneia Apolonio (82’) and Noelia Martinez (89’).

Meanwhile, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan, it was Belmopan Elite, 4-1, over Belize Elite. Netting one apiece for Belmopan Elite were Alicia Coc (16’), Tory Ramirez (12’), Naila Moh (64’) and Marjorie Sanchez (78’); while the lone goal for Belize Elite was by Premilie Hope (54’).

Semifinal Leg 2 schedule:
Saturday, March 5
10:00 a.m. – Belize Elite vs Belmopan Elite – MCC Grounds
12:00 noon – Corozal Elite vs Stann Creek Elite – Ricalde Stadium

U17 Men Elite
The action started at 10:00 a.m. at the Carl Ramos Stadium, and at the final whistle it was Belize Elite edging Stann Creek Elite, 3-2, with the help of a Stann Creek own goal. Belize Elite took a 2-nil first half lead through Flayden Carter (17’) and an own goal from Stann Creek’s Elijah Pelayo (11’ OG); but Stann Creek came back strong to tie things up at 2-2 early in second half with goals from Aaron Estero (49’) and Dorian Pabon (54’). The game winner for Belize came from Keydenshay Bowen (63’).

At 2:00 p.m. at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan, it ended in a 1-1 tie between Belmopan Elite and Mid-South Elite. Jahlique Lopez (21’) gave Belmopan the first half lead, but Daniel Cadle (51’) tied it up early in second half for Mid-South.

Semifinal Leg 2 schedule:
Saturday, March 5
12:00 noon – Belize Elite vs Stann Creek Elite – MCC Grounds
2:00 p.m. – Mid-South Elite vs Belmopan Elite – M.A. Stadium in Independence

U20 Women Elite
Kickoff time was 12:00 noon at the Norman Broaster Stadium, and the lone goal of the match came in the first half from Allyisha Bowman (34’) of home standing Cayo Elite who prevailed 1-0 over San Pedro Elite.

Then at 2:00 p.m. at the Carl Ramos Stadium, it was tied at 1-1 in first half, Stann Creek Elite got two more goals in second half, to claim the 3-1 victory over Orange Walk Elite. Shaking the net for Stann Creek were Shendra Casimiro (5’ & 61’) and Taryn Arnold (63’); while Orange Walk’s goal was by Daylah Herrera (12’).

Semifinal Leg 2 schedule:
Saturday, March 5
11:30 a.m. – San Pedro Elite vs Cayo Elite – Ambergris Stadiium
12:00 noon – Orange Walk Elite vs Stann Creek Elite – People’s Stadium

U20 Men Elite
With a 2:00 p.m. start at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, a hat trick from Wilfredo Galvez, which included the injury time game winner, helped Belmopan Elite to come away with a 4-3 victory over a tough Benque Elite. Benque led 2-nil at the half with goals from Jaylen Lennon (10’) and Dian Harris (17’); but Belmopan rebounded early in second half to tie and then take the lead with goals from Jahmani Hope (52’) and Wilfredo Galvez (56’ & 62’). But Benque came right back to knot things up at 3-3 through Owen Sosa (79’). It was into injury time before Galvez (90+1’) struck again to clinch the victory for Belmopan.)

Then at 4:00 p.m. down south at the Carl Ramos Stadium, it was a tough sea-saw battle between Stann Creek Elite and Belize Elite that ended in a 3-3 draw. First half ended 2-2 after Belize Elite got 2 goals from Shemar Gillett (19’ & 31’), and Stann Creek replied each time with goals from Leopold Vasquez (23’) and Curtis Valerio (37’). In second half, Stann Creek took the 3-2 lead on another goal by Leopold Vasquez (61’); but Adrian Usher (70’) replied for Belize Elite to tie it again at 3-3, and that’s how it ended.

Semifinal Leg 2 schedule:
Saturday, March 5
2:00 p.m. – Belize Elite vs Stann Creek Elite – MCC Grounds
4:00 p.m. – Benque Viejo Elite vs Belmopan Elite – Marshalleck Stadium

