National heroes on Belize bills

Photo: Senator Erica Jang

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 30, 2024

Last week Senator Erica Jang joined parliamentarians and parliamentary staff throughout the Commonwealth at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Parliamentary Academy Residency Programme in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The programme was held for 7 days from September 22 – 28 and included ten interactive topics that were discussed throughout the session. Each day, participants engaged in ten interactive sessions, guided by experienced mentors. They practiced legislating, scrutinizing, and advocating around a central issue daily, both in the parliamentary chamber and community settings.

Additionally, the participants had their skills tested among colleagues in various scenarios, including community outreach, the parliamentarian chamber, and committee rooms.

In the end, participants were able to gain skills and insight in these areas: Identifying characteristics of effective parliamentarians in the 21st century; In-depth analysis and understanding of the legislative process; Strengthened communications, presentation, and influencing skills; Improving scrutiny and oversight capabilities; Enhanced engagement with external stakeholders for mutual benefit; and Increased capacity for analysis, planning, and evaluation of research.

Since its inception in 2021, the CPA Parliamentary Academy has welcomed participation from Belize’s Parliament.