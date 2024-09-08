Elswith Claire becomes the first female Bishop in Belize

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 4, 2024

In a ceremony held today at the House of Culture, 7 awards were given to deserving Belizean artists in various fields, which included the literary arts, music, the protection and development of traditional knowledge, dancing, visual arts, story-telling, acting, and creative community and cultural heritage.

Rowland Parks, poet and former AMANDALA photojournalist, was the recipient of the Zee Edgell prize for literary arts.

“I’m very thankful for being chosen for the Zee Edgell prize for literary arts,” said Parks.

Horace Mohobub Flores, 69, a singer and musician, originally from the Turtle Shell Band, was the recipient of the Andy Palacio prize for music.

Flores, who comes from Dangriga Town and has his base there, said, “I’m 100 percent a musician, and I do freelance work as a musician.”

Flores’ last release is an album entitled “Tsunami”, which is comprised of 10 tracks with lyrics in Garifuna and Creole. It was released 3 years ago.

Flores said he is working on a new album which he plans to release in November of this year.

Mercy Sabal, 69, was the recipient of the George Gabb prize for visual arts.

She is a doll maker from Dangriga who has been in the business for 40 years.

“I make Garifuna cultural dolls, only female dolls, from Dacron; and I also make quilts,” said Sabal.

She won first prize in New Orleans for her artistry; and one of her quilts, which she did for the 40th anniversary of the Independence of Belize, is hanging in the House of Representatives. Also, quilts made by her have been exported to Mexico, Taiwan and New Orleans.

“I’m grateful to Yasser Musa for buying the first quilt I made, and helping to promote my work,” she said.

Adela Vallejos, 63, a resident of Corozal Town, was the recipient of the Leela Vernon prize for creative community and cultural heritage.

She promotes the Yucatan Maya culture.

Teresita Ulloa, 48, a resident of Santa Elena Town, Cayo, was the recipient of the Beverly Smith Lopez prize for acting in theatre and film.

She is a story teller and dramatist who works as a librarian at the San Ignacio Public Library.

The husband and wife couple, Matthew and Virgin Martinez, were the recipients of the Rosita Balthazar prize for dancing.

They are the founding members of the Ugundani Garifuna dance group, which has its base in Belize City.

Alfonso Tzul was the winner of the Dr. Elijio Panti prize for the protection and development of traditional knowledge.

Each of the 7 awards was accompanied by a prize consisting of a plaque carved from Zericote wood along with a cheque for $2,000.

The prizes were handed out by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education, Culture, Foreign Trade, Science and Technology, Hon Francis Fonseca; and the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa.

The event began with a prelude from Project Inebesi and the singing of Belize’s national anthem by the Juul Kin choir from Yo Creek. It was sung in Yucatec Maya.

What followed was the invocation by Father Brian Christopher, S.J.

Then the welcome remarks were given by Kim Vasquez, the Director of the Institute of Creative Arts.

The main address was given by Hon. Fonseca, following which there was a presentation by the St. John’s College Steel Band.

The closing remarks were given by Yasser Musa.

The Director of Ceremonies was April Martinez.

Former prime minister Said Musa and his wife, Joan, were guests at the award ceremony, along with a host of others which included Belize City mayor Bernard Wagner.

At the close of the ceremony, those who attended were treated to refreshments.