YWCA elects new Board of Directors

Photo: Mitsubishi SUV with extensive damages

4 civilians were killed in a fatal traffic accident in Carmelita Village, Orange Walk. Also, an adult and two minors were killed on the Southern Highway.

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 15, 2024

Throughout the weekend, seven persons reportedly lost their lives as a result of two road traffic accidents that occurred in different parts of the country.

The first fatal vehicular accident occurred on Friday night, July 12, when a family of three perished on the Southern Highway. Initial reports suggest that after 7:00 p.m. between Eldridgeville and Jacintoville, Toldeo District, a Grey Toyota pickup driven by Jose Tush, 51, of Aguacate Village, collided with a White Ford F-150 driven by Emilio Lizama, 43, of El Progresso Village, Cayo District.

Reports are that the Tush family was leaving Punta Gorda Town for their home when the accident occurred. Jose Tush reportedly overtook a motorbike and crashed head on into Lizama who was coming from the opposite direction.

At the time of the accident, Tush was carrying several relatives: his wife Luisa Tush, 50; Elvis Tush, 30; Michael Tush, 5; Renieta Tush, 17; Nathan Pop, 13; Maki Pop, 10; Eric Teul, 6; Catherine Salam, 29; Kadira Tush, 3; and Kailyn Tush, 8.

Renieta Tush flew out of the pickup truck and landed on the shoulder of the highway where she died instantly. Her father, Jose Tush, who was behind the wheel, also perished at the scene. All other persons were taken to the Punta Gorda Hospital for treatment, where Michael Tush died.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department Eastern Division, confirmed the information above and speculated that Lizama had been consuming alcohol before the accident occurred, and he was served with a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP).

The other fatal accident occurred in the Orange Walk District where 4 persons perished between Miles 45 and 46 of the Philip Goldson Highway near Carmelita Village after 6:30 a.m.

According to reports, a grey Mitsubishi SUV driven by Cecilio De Jesus Arana, 41, of Trinidad Street, Orange Walk Town, was heading to Belize City. He died on impact, when, coming from the opposite direction, a black Pontiac Vibe driven by Jesús Chi, 39, a teacher of Palmar Village, reportedly lost control and they collided head-on.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they reportedly witnessed a motionless Arana in the driver’s seat. His son – Alan Arana – sitting in the passenger seat and suffering from facial cuts, was trapped in the front seat; and a Police Constable, Andy Garcia, in uniform, was in the back seat with a broken right foot and facial cuts.

Meanwhile, in the Pontiac Vibe, Chi was trapped behind the steering wheel, conscious but with large cut wounds to both knees. Chi’s passenger, Gustavo Chi, 37, was found motionless in the front passenger seat. Also, one of Chi’s passengers, Angelita Chi, was found lying on the pavement in a face-up position.

All persons were taken to the Northern Regional Hospital – Cecilio De Jesus Arana, Gustavo Chi, Angelita Chi, and Alan Arana all perished.