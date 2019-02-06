Shawn Hemmans, 33, fatally shot in Belize City

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 4, 2019– Last night, a barrage of gunshots rang out on St. Thomas Street, leaving one man fatally injured. The man, Shawn Hemmans, 33, was seemingly called out to his death.

According to police, Hemmans, a resident of 4th Street, was visiting a friend’s house to watch the Super Bowl when, at around 7 p.m., he stepped outside to have a drink. While he was on the verandah, someone called out to him, and he started to go downstairs to see who it was.

Once he was halfway down the stairs, however, a gunman entered the yard and opened fire on him, hitting him several times. His friend, who was the only other person inside the house beside Hemmans, found him on the stairs shortly after.

He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police also said that the house where Hemmans was shot had been searched several times by them, and plenty of different “characters” have frequented the area. Still, they said that they know Hemmans to be someone who socializes often at different establishments, but he does not have a police record and they do not know him to be involved in underworld activities.

Since Hemmans was not the only person in the house at the time of the shooting, police are also unsure if he was the intended target.

Police currently have no suspects and they are not sure if the gunman was on foot or if he had some sort of vehicle when he carried out the shooting.