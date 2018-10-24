Subscribe to our Rss

Shot fired in Lake I; bullet enters man’s house

General — 24 October 2018 — by Courtney Menzies
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 22, 2018– A man has sustained injuries after a single bullet entered his home; however, he wasn’t injured by the bullet, but rather by debris caused by the bullet ricocheting off the wall.

Raheem Gordon, 22, a construction worker, was sitting on his couch inside his home on #14 Casuarina Street when he heard a gunshot nearby. He told police he also heard something rushing past him then a subsequent knock on a wall. A few seconds later, he felt a burning sensation in his neck.

Later, it was observed that someone had entered his yard and fired a shot through his window.

Gordon said he did not see anyone in the area and he does not know who could have shot at him. He is not known to police.

Police found a single expended shell near his front door. Their investigation into the matter continues.

