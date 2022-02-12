74 F
Belize City
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Sir Manuel Esquivel passes

The two-time Prime Minister passed this evening at a local hospital 

Rt. Hon. Dr. Sir Manuel Esquivel KCMG

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 10, 2022– The country of Belize is mourning the loss of its second prime minister, Rt. Hon. Dr. Sir Manuel Esquivel, who passed away around 4:30 this evening at a local hospital. The two-time prime minister had been battling a health issue for some time before finally passing away today. He served his first term as the country’s leader from 1984-1989, after winning the newly formed Caribbean Shores seat, and again from 1993-1998. He was appointed to the Privy Council by Queen Elizabeth II and holds an Honorary Doctorate degree from Loyola University.

In a release issued today, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Moses “Shyne” Barrow, stated, “I join our UDP family and the Nation in mourning the passing of former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Sir Manuel Esquivel. Deepest sympathies to the Esquivel family. Sir Esquivel’s contributions to Belize and the United Democratic Party will forever be treasured.”

Rt. Hon. Esquivel, who was born on May 2, 1940, was 81-years old. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Kathy, who recently penned and published a memoir celebrating his life, and three children: David, Laura, and Ruth.

We express condolences to the relatives and friends of Rt. Hon. Manuel Esquivel in this time of grief.

