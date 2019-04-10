Skeletal remains found behind Los Lagos

LOS LAGOS, Belize District, Mon. Apr. 8, 2019– Workers in a savanna behind Los Lagos found the skeletal remains of a person, whose identity is not yet known, yesterday around 1:00 p.m.

Police searched the area and some pieces of clothing and a set of dentures were found.

Police said that an onsite autopsy was carried out by the National Forensic Science Service and it was concluded that the bones were those of an elderly man, and that no sign of trauma was noted on the bones.

Inspector Wilfred Ferufino said that in November 2017, Hubert Richards, 83, who was seen in the Los Lagos area, went missing, and his family was contacted and shown all items recovered in the area.

Swabs for DNA comparisons were taken from the family to compare with the remains to determine whether the remains belong to their loved one, the elderly Hubert Richards.

The family said that they have half a denture owned by Richards, and hope to match it with the one found on the scene. They believe that the remains found are those of Richards, but that must be proven beyond a doubt.

Ferufino said that they are awaiting the results from the National Forensic Science unit.