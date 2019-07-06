Smart Mundialito weekend results; reg. season ends Saturday

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 1, 2019– The 12-team single round-robin in the Smart 13 & Under Mundialito 2018-2019 Closing Season has one more week of games to complete regular season, after which the top 8 teams will advance to the quarterfinal playoffs.

It was a wet weekend, but the Mundialito games continued at the MCC Grounds on Saturday, June 29.

In game 1, Fladen Carter struck twice, to give Brown Bombers the 2-nil win over Sampson Academy.

In game 2, Warriors FC won by default (3-0) over Belize United.

Game 3 was a 1-1 draw between Reality Youth and City Boys. Brian Broaster shook the net for Reality Youth, while Tom Moguel hit the target for City Boys.

In game 4, Carlston (Elite Jr.) dropped Ladyville Warriors, 2-0, with a goal each from Jacob Joseph and Tyrick Aranda.

Game 5 saw Heights FC winning by default over Atletico Minero.

And in game 6, Ladyville Rising Stars bombed Berger United, 7-nil, with 3 goals from Kenrick Gordon and 1 apiece from Jareth Tablada, Daijon Jones, Zakir Ramclam and Jahson Standord.

This week Saturday, July 6, is the end of regular season.

Saturday, July 6, MCC

10:00 a.m. – (Field #1) Belize United FC vs Berger United MHJ

10:00 a.m. – (Field #2) Reality Youth vs Ladyville Rising Stars

11:00 a.m. – (Field #1) Sampson Academy vs Ladyville Warriors

11:00 a.m. – (Field #2) Atletico Minero vs Brown Bombers

12:00 noon – (Field #1) Carlston (Elite Jr.) vs Warriors FC

12:00 noon – (Field #2) Heights FC vs City Boys

This Saturday, Sampson Academy and Wataplat’s Ladyville Warriors will be battling for the 8th playoff spot. (See standings below.)