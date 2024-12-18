“Just a Dollar” drive raises money for families of accident victims

Photo: Camera footage

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 16, 2024

A well-known restaurant in Belize City, Smokeez Seaside Restaurant & Bar on Seashore Drive, was broken into over the weekend by two male persons who were caught on cameras inside the establishment.

The brazen move was orchestrated around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, the two unknown male individuals entering the establishment by breaking a window at the back.

While inside, the duo snooped around in search of valuable items, and they managed to find and escape with a laptop, a Samsung cellphone, three Amazon Fire tables, and a mini cash pan with small change inside along with other small items.

However, they were unable to steal more items as the alarm went off, causing them to flee the area. A bike found in the area is believed to have been used by one of the robbers. Amandala spoke to the restaurant owner, Ramon Salgado, who mentioned that there was no suspicious activity before the burglary, and believed the duo were inexperienced due to their age.

Salgado added that this is the first time he has experienced such an unfortunate event, and he has enhanced his security system to prevent it from being repeated. Salgado has expressed his frustration to Amandala about the authorities, as he has not been updated on their investigation into his situation.

Salgado has offered an undisclosed cash reward which has been put out for the arrest of the duo; and while the identities of the individuals are unknown at this time, the act was captured on camera and their faces were not covered.