Japan Day in Belize

by Colin Hyde

Harold Isaac, in a November 10 story published by Reuters, said, “Haiti will name entrepreneur and former senate candidate Alix Didier Fils-Aime to replace Prime Minister Garry Conille, who was tapped for the role in May, according to a transitional presidential council draft resolution seen by Reuters … Didier Fils-Aime is the son of well-known Haitian activist, Alix Fils-Aime, who was jailed under the regime of dictator Jean-Claude ‘Baby Doc’ Duvalier.”

Belmopan knew Alix well. He was a close friend of Ambassador David Gibson, and seemed to share David’s left of center political philosophy. In 1980 Alix got a job at Hummingbird Hershey Ltd., where I worked between 1978 and 1980, so for a time we were work colegas. According to Le Nouvelliste, Alix died on May 28, 2019. Of course, I wish Didier has the key to make Haiti great again.

I agree with white conservative woman who said Kamala lost because she was a bad candidate

With so many Belizeans living in the US, and our common histories under the British, and the fact that we fight alongside their soldiers whenever they go to war, and when they sneeze we kech cold, and their television, sports, and Hollywood dominate our world, we have a lot more than a passing interest in the business of America. Both main parties have a huge wild fringe, but because Belizeans in America overwhelmingly support the Democratic Party, naturally they get my vote.

Ah, a substantial number of Belizeans in Belize were riding with the Republicans in this election. Republican supporters in Belize are more likely to be in the wealthier class, and with their capitalist hard drive, the campaign promise of the Republicans to go wild with deportation didn’t bother them. Aha, what was foremost on their minds when Trump got over was that the devil UNIBAM’s colors will not be flying atop the US Embassy here for the next four years. And the LGBT agenda, which usurped the “disability” classification to make their cause more viable, might have to go on pause.

In a predominantly white country, naturally Kamala’s color didn’t help her. Her absolutely wild positions on gayness and all things LGBT-plus didn’t help her. Bah, Democrats don’t get it that LGBT has gone too far. I’m told she wouldn’t state her position on abortion at 8 months, which didn’t help her.

The Democrats’ handling of Israel was a disaster. Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini destroyed Jimmy Carter’s chances at a much-deserved second term in 1980. Israel’s Netanyahu worked off that script to destroy the incumbent Democrats. Even with the hindsight of 1980, the Democrats didn’t have a sufficient response.

Biden thought he would be running again, and what is an 80-year-old man doing being so disrespectful to Father Time? There is luck and there is modern medicine, but do respect the numbers, the odds. For the good of their party I thought Harris—what, you said I forgot Kamala’s gender? Aa heck, what does gender have to do with it? Oh, it does? Okay then, she should have undergone a sex change, macho up.

The white conservative woman said Kamala wasn’t very likeable as leader. A mí, she wasn’t. I found the views of a number of experts in the political field very sound too. James Carville, a former strategist for the Democrats, said, “We had every advantage, but we had the perception of disorder on every kind of level: border policy, foreign policy, economic policy…At the end of the day, it seems to me that the operative word here is that people want order, and will pay anything to have order.” (I got that quote from a story by Marco Margaritoff)

Max Zahn, in the story, “Why inflation helped tip the election toward Trump, according to experts”, said, “A surging stock market, low unemployment and robust growth — by just about every measure, the economy stood poised to deliver victory for Vice President Kamala Harris. The exception, of course, was inflation, and it appears to have overshadowed other indicators. More than two-thirds of voters say the economy is in bad shape, according to the preliminary results of an ABC News exit poll.”

You know, when I was younger I thought the American people were smart and all that because they were so wealthy and so successful in many endeavors. And then television came to Belize, and that bubble burst.

In his story, Zahn said Carola Binder, an economics professor at the University of Texas at Austin who studies the history of inflation in the U.S., in explaining “recent anti-incumbent sentiment” said, “When people are experiencing inflation and suffering from it, they want to have someone or something to blame.” You know, intelligent people aren’t supposed to behave that way.

Filip Timotija, in a story in The Hill titled, “Axelrod: Democrats becoming ‘smarty-pants’, suburban, college-educated party,” said David Axelrod, the main political strategist behind the Obama campaigns, said the Democrats had become too much, yes, a “‘smarty-pants’, suburban, college-educated party”, that Biden had done some “good things for working people,” but “the only group that Democrats gained within the election on Tuesday was white college graduates, and among working-class voters, there was a significant decline.”

There’s a lot more to be drawn from those commentaries, but I’ll have to leave off for now because I see moonwalkers are about, and I don’t want anybody to drift off not knowing that we know all about them and what they are up to.

I believe I said they didn’t walk on the moon

I have no doubt I said that. It is the type of thing I would say, because these people who invented those wonderful telescopes that bring us these absolutely fascinating pictures from outer space can’t resist, for their very selfish ends, spoiling it all by writing absolute foolishnis about how far away these magnificent stars are. They aren’t satisfied with talking millions of miles, which no human mind can comprehend; they are into overkill—light years, in ever increasing millions. EarthSky said the star Earendel is, get this, 28 billion light-years away from us! Look, if you believe that, keep it to yourself. It’s one plus one that if you can spout such foolishnis, you are fully capable of lying about walking on the moon.

You’ve heard about the race to the moon; well, there are two associated races on the ground here. Second, it’s about people trying to win money to support their programs; and first, it’s about selling how much more advanced their hocus pocus is than witchcraft. Prior to 1492, the Europeans were in the dark ages. Okay, I’m being unfair there. Their contact with Asia and North Africa had kickstarted them on the path to their present glory several hundred years prior. But it was 1492 that made them.

Some years ago, while sitting on a stool before the brilliant and legendary Ibrahim Abdullah (Charles X Eagan, aka Justice), I said to the great man, ‘well then, why don’t we just up and get rid of these ehm, beasts.’ And Brother Ibrahim said, no, no, no, we have to understand that it is God that put them there. It is their age. But as surely as the sun gets circled by the earth, their time will come to be relegated. It is not for man to interfere with the workings of God, Brother Ibrahim said. It’s He who has these white blank beasts lording over us.

This story by Michael Richmond of the Rochester Institute of Technology, “What do astronomers say about Moon landing deniers? Batting down the conspiracy theory with an assist from the 1969 Miracle Mets,” is aimed at winning over curious kids (all intelligent adults are supposed to have already bought into the claim). They will pull the wool over our eyes if we aren’t alert. You know if you capture the minds of the kids then you’ve won the game, the set, and the match.

Richmond argues that “more than 600 million people around the world watched the Moon landing on TV”; the president of a moon race competitor, the Soviet Union, “sent a telegram to U.S. President Richard Nixon offering his congratulations”; that “the physical evidence for the Moon landings cannot be faked so easily…first, the Moon rocks brought back by the Apollo astronauts are unlike rocks on Earth”; “Apollo 11 astronauts placed mirrors on the Moon that have been detected for decades by telescopes in the U.S., France, Germany, South Africa and Australia”; dozens of unmanned probes that had gone to the moon before Apollo 11 “built up the technology needed for the landings”; and it is “the universal agreement by scientific and academic institutions around the world for the past half-century that astronauts really did land on the Moon.”

You know they’re all in cahoots. You think scientists across the globe would spoil their good thing because the US faked a landing? There are bread and butter issues here, Braa, and if you play the game right, you can get a yacht to play in.

Noooooo, I won’t seriously say that Buzz Aldrin didn’t walk on the moon. But in all seriousness, I will say that these astronomers aren’t credible. But thanks for the pictures, they are awesome!