St. Francis Xavier RC girls of Cayo and St. Martin De Porres boys of Belize District are 2019 National Primary School Basketball Champions

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 27, 2019– The National Sports Council sponsored National Primary Schools Basketball Championship in both female and male categories was held on Wednesday, June 26, in Belize City. The six district champions for both females and males were divided into groups of 3 teams, and a round-robin was played within each group, after which the top two teams of each group advanced to the knockout semifinal round. The boys played their games at Bird’s Isle, while the girls games were at the Civic Center. However, both championship games were played at the Civic Center.

Champion teams representing the six districts were: FEMALE – Div. A – St. Francis Xavier RC (Corozal), La Inmaculada RC (Orange Walk), Lucky Strike Government (Belize), Div. B – St. Francis Xavier RC (Cayo), St. Peter Claver RC (Toledo), and Holy Ghost RC (Stann Creek); and MALE – Div. A – Church of Christ (Corozal), San Francisco RC (Orange Walk), St. Martin De Porres (Belize), Div. B – St. Andrews Anglican (Cayo), St. Peter Claver RC (Toledo), and Sacred Heart Primary (Stann Creek).

In First Round divisional play for both females (F) and males (M):

(F) St. Francis Xavier RC (Cayo), 8-7, over St. Peter Claver RC.

(M) St. Andrews Anglican, 27-14, over St. Peter Claver RC.

(F) Lucky Strike Government, 21-0, over St. Francis Xavier RC (Corozal).

(M) St. Martin De Porres, 33-6, over Church of Christ.

(F) Holy Ghost RC, 14-1, over St. Peter Claver RC.

(M) Sacred Heart Primary, 24-17, over St. Peter Claver RC.

(F) La Inmaculada RC, 17-4, over Lucky Strike Government.

(M) St. Martin De Porres, 21-19, over San Francisco RC.

(F) Holy Ghost RC, 14-10, over St. Francis Xavier RC (Cayo).

(M) Sacred Heart Primary, 27-19, over St. Andrews Anglican.

(F) La Inmaculada RC, 22-0, over St. Francis Xavier RC (Corozal).

(M) San Francisco RC, 30-8, over Church of Christ.

Next were the Semifinals:

(F) St. Francis Xavier RC (Cayo), 17-8, over La Inmaculada RC.

(M) St. Martin De Porres, 28-27, over St. Andrews Anglican.

(F) Holy Ghost RC, 9-8, over Lucky Strike Government.

(M) Sacred Heart Primary, 36-18, over San Francisco RC.

Then there were the 3rd Place games:

(F) La Inmaculada RC, 4-0, over Lucky Strike Government.

(M) St. Andrews Anglican, 35-32, over San Francisco RC.

And, finally, the Championship Matches at the Civic:

(F) St. Francis Xavier RC School (Cayo) defeated Holy Ghost RC School, 14-13.

(M) St. Martin De Porres School defeated Sacred Heart Primary School, 43-24.

Female MVP of the tournament was Nissan Martinez of La Inmaculada RC School in Orange Walk.

Male MVP was Jerome Diaz of St. Martin De Porres Primary School in Belize City.

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle of National Sports Council)

Photos: William Ysaguirre