Stann Creek F.A. Amateur 1st Division Cup Week 9 Scores

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Nov. 4, 2019

The Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) Amateur 1st Division Cup 2019-2020 Opening Tournament continued on Friday night, November 1, at the Carl Ramos Stadium with 2 games played.

In the opener, New Site shut out Delille Jaguars, 4-0, with goals from Jose Martinez (15’ & 27’), Santos Vargas, Jr. (45’) and Steven Moralez (81’). And in the nightcap, it was Conquerors bombing Elijio Beni FC, 9-2, with goals from Tyrone Hernandez, Jr. (7’ & 83’), Kareem Haylock (14’ & 25’), Aaron Olmedo (30’), Daijon Daniels (37’), Leonard Valdez (60’), Ryan Saravia (67’) and Kleron Cacho (78’); while Leston Garcia (61’ & 71’) got both goals for Elijio Beni FC.