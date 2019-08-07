Subscribe to our Rss

Stann Creek F.A. U-13 Mundialito results, standings

Sports — 07 August 2019 — by Kevin Flores – Chairman, SCFA
DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Aug 5, 2019– The Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) hosted 4 games at the Carl Ramos Stadium on Saturday, August 3, in Week 5 of the Smart U-13 Mundialito tournament.

In game 1, Foreshore Empire blanked Harlem (Montise), 3-0, with a goal each from Ralph Mendoza, Jr., Randy Williams and Jahvantey Bonilla. Game 2 saw Silk Grass SG Ballers with the 3-0 win over New Site, courtesy of 2 goals from Braden Olivas and the other from Jayden Petillo. In game 3, it was Benguche with the 2-1 victory over South Side Warriors. Aaron Estero and Torrin Serano got 1 apiece for Benguche, while Azeem Casimiro scored for South Side.  And in game 4, Tyonell Castillo and Zaheer Moralez each struck twice, to give Pomona Warriors the 4-0 win over Hopkins Bay Esanigu.

